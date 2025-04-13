It can be hard working for a small company that is owned by someone who basically lets their spouse order the employees around.

In today’s story, the owner’s wife dislikes a certain employee and makes his life so miserable that he finds another job.

When it’s time to go, she orders him to do one final thing that ends up being a great way for him to get revenge on her just by complying.

Let’s see what happens.

You want me to delete my own account in front of you? Ok done. Fifteen years ago, I worked at a gas station as an opener. Because I was young and somewhat tech savvy, I was also the de facto “IT” for the 3 stores near me. I had been heavily involved in setting up a new point of sale (POS) system for their two most successful stores when they were swapped from one gas brand to another. The company had made me the super admin on all registers just for ease of transition. Remember this later.

He didn’t get along with the owner’s wife.

The owner’s wife had been awful to me for the 2 years that I worked there. I got bumped to opener by her husband and she hated have a man be an opener. Historically every single opener was picked by her and was a woman, but her husband came and fired the previous opener for theft while the two of us swapping shifts, so I got a field promotion of sorts.

She was really picky about things he couldn’t even control.

The wife was constantly scrutinizing everything that I did. Constantly calling me in the mornings to be rude and berate me for a bunch of minor things I did wrong. “You used wet wipes on the area around the drink machine, I want you to use paper towels and spray.” We were out of paper towels and the spray we had smelled like a hospital anyway. “I came in your store last night and there were three rows of Snapple apple, you could probably increase sales by putting 1 or 2 of those rows to a diff product” Even though the snapple fridge was 100% handled by the vendor and we’d signed a contract that we wouldn’t change the layout of product. etc. etc

Long story short, she was awful to me because I was a dude.

He found another job.

I had set up their POS systems because I was somewhat tech savvy. I was made super admin on the new registers they had. I was desperately looking for work, when I found a temp IT job, which led to my current career in IT. I got a new job offer and gave her husband 2 weeks notice, but never told her because I did my very best to avoid talking to her unless necessary.

She ordered him to do something that was a really bad idea.

When she found out it was Tues of my last week and she legitimately lost her mind. Gave me a ton of stuff to do and worked me to the bone until 2pm on the last friday I worked. Finally the time to depart forever came, and she personally came with an office worker and stood by me and said asked me to delete my account from the register. I knew I was a super admin, and I had been told if I ever left to convert the account. She had been told this but had long forgotten it, so I said to hell with it and complied then went to the other store and did likewise while she watched.

It took three weeks for the owner’s wife to realize there was a big problem.

I go about my life, start my new job, and end up about 3 weeks in when I get a frantic voice mail and like 20 texts and calls from her. I called the office worker who had stood over my shoulder with her and got the scoop. She basically couldn’t change ANY prices at all when new beer and soda prices started rolling out and her new opener had just let it all pile up because she didn’t know how to do it and they were going to have someone come “Train” her. They had a bunch of items 5 or 10% below the price they were supposed to be at. Margins on cases of beer are low and this was nuking their profits.

He sent her a well thought out text.

Once I thought it over, I texted her and said “You asked me to do this, it’s on video, and we have three witnesses (the person she had me training, the person I swapped with, and the office worker, who had quit in the 2 weeks since). *Click* I found out later that they ended up spending $6k to get the company back out to fix the issue. The boss’s wife legit had a facebook page at one point with people planning to poop on her grave when she died one day, so I wasn’t the only person she was awful to, but I do feel like I got one up on her, and it feels good.

Where was the owner this whole time?

He needs to stop letting his wife make decisions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, the IT guy is really the one in charge.

This is a good point!

This is a good question!

I don’t know anything about running a gas station either.

This person had a bad experience working for a husband and wife too.

I’m glad he got a better job and got out of there!

No one needs that kind of disorganization in their life.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.