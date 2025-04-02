The Pilot Said He Was “Toast” And Needed To Be Replaced On A JetBlue Flight, But There’s Actually More To It Than That

Fatigued driving actually causes a lot of car accidents every year.

Just because you’re sober doesn’t mean your brain is in a proper state of alertness – you really should never drive if you’re overly sleepy.

The same thing must go for airplanes, which was documented by TikTok user @fatcatbx:

“Jet Blue flight from Florida to New York Laguardia,” reads the caption.

“Pilot said he is toast.

On my way back now.”

We hear the pilot’s voice over the intercom, mid-sentence.

“…16 hours for me,” he says.

“So, uh, I’m toast. I’m done.

Uh, first officer and the flight attendants are good, though, so that’s the good news.

So right now, our company is, uh, finding another captain to get here.”

“So I wish you the best. I appreciate your – your patience tonight. Thank you so much. It’s been a pleasure.And I hope to see you in another Jet Blue flight at some point. Back and forth to Florida. Good night.”

It turns out, this isn’t just a good choice, it’s a legal requirement.

Not that he’s the only tired one in the plane.

There’s a lot of policy at play here:



Look at that, a sensible safety policy.

Now, as long as nobody is massively deregulating air travel and disbanding safety orgs, we should be good.

You don’t know of anybody who’s doing that, do you?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁