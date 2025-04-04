Their Friend Made A Commission Art Work For Them Without Discussing It With Them First, So This Person Refused To Pay For It

Making art for someone involves discussion and negotiation.

This person was surprised that their friend painted a mirror for them when they never discussed it before it was done.

So, they refused to pay for it.

AITA I refused to pay for a commission that was made for me I was having a few drinks with a family friend, Robert. Robert had a commission of his family coat of arms painted on to a mirror. It had been done by a family mutual friend, Kay. She had apparently made it for him for free but was planning to start a business of it.

This person described artwork to Robert.

Robert started talking to me about if I would want a similar “work of art” done. Eventually, I described one that was made of Leopard, Baiser, and Alice. They were standing by a stream with the giant guns, flower monster, and cat behind them. Their alter egos reflected in the stream.

They saw Robert’s painted mirror and didn’t think much of it.

Next time I was visiting Robert, there was no drink in me this time. I saw his painted mirror again that he was so proud of. I thought it was pretty amateur work and I thought no more of it.

The artist, Kay, did the artwork they described.

Then, a couple of weeks later, Kay and Robert are knocking on the door. Kay has the mirror painted for me. She told me, “That will be £400.” I told her, “No, thanks.”

They refused to take it.

She argued that it was done now and that she had taken time and materials to make it. I repeated that I did not want it. She started going on about how I should not have commissioned it since I did not want to buy it.

It was never discussed prior.

I explained that she had said nothing to me about it, before making it. She should have arranged it with me. She shouldn’t have just gone off a second hand description from Robert. We could have agreed on a price far lower than the £400 she was wanting now. She should’ve maybe taken a deposit before starting.

They explained it’s overpriced for the quality.

She tried to argue. But I finished by saying that £400 was overpriced for a painted mirror. It is probably better than I can do since I’m not good at art, but a standard grade art student could probably do a better job.

Their friendships have been impaired because of it.

She got pretty angry about this, as did Robert. But I refused to buy. Because they are family friends, they were complaining to my parents about it. My parents agree that I do not need to buy it, but it does cause a bit of turbulence in their friendships with Kay and Robert. AITA?

She didn’t commission the art. Mentioning something in passing to a friend who is not even the artist and never even discussing a price is not commissioning art!

It wasn’t a commission. It was a shake-down!

