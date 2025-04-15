Grandma Wanted Them To Come To Her House For Their Birthday, But They Told Her No Despite The Guilt Trip

Well, you can’t please everyone…

AITA for refusing to go to my grandma’s house on my birthday? “It was my birthday recently. Usually, my family goes to my grandma’s to celebrate each other’s bdays. However, I didn’t want to do that this time.

I told my parents I’d rather it be simple: stay home and get takeout. I also have a complicated relationship with my grandma, as I think she can be manipulative, guilt trips, and does not respect my boundaries at times. However, I’ve lost 3 of my grandparents, and she’s the only one I have left. I’ve gone along with her guilt trips before and thought her behavior was okay up until recently. She knows how to play on someone’s heartstrings and use their emotions to her advantage. However, I think her behavior on my bday was disgraceful, and it opened my eyes. So, I’ve realized that I’m not big on making a huge event out of my bday and getting a lot of gifts. I told my parents about my plans a month before, and they said that I could do as I wished.

I visited my grandma a week before my bday. During this, I told her I didn’t want to come over on my bday. She looked confused and didn’t say anything. Fast forward to the night before my bday, and my parents ask why I don’t want to go to my grandma’s. I thought this was odd, as they previously said they were fine with my wishes. I stated that I still didn’t want to go. My bday comes, and they repeatedly ask me to go. My grandma then calls my mom at 11:00 a.m. and says, “What time are you guys coming over? I have gifts.”

My mom tells her I’d rather not come over, to which my grandma breaks down crying. The call ends, and my mom says, “Well, it’s like you put a knife through her heart.” I felt both bothered and terrible. My parents continued to make me feel bad throughout the day about not wanting to go. I texted my grandma that I could come over the day after my bday to hang out and open the gifts. She left me on read. I sat in bed looking at the wall and feeling like a monster. I caved into going even though I didn’t want to. I texted my grandma, “I guess I can come over in two hours. Is that okay with you?” at 4:00 p.m. She said yes at 5:30 p.m., and my mom and I got there at 6:00 p.m. I then opened the gifts, which I honestly believed were thought about at the last minute. I later went to take the trash out, saw a piece of paper on the counter, and picked it up.

It was a Walgreens receipt stating the majority of the gifts were bought 20 minutes before I came over. I felt the other stuff she gave me was things she had lying around the house. It’s not like I wanted her to gift me grand, expensive things. I feel gifts are optional on my bday. If getting one, I would prefer something small and thoughtful. I also told my mom I didn’t want to stay for more than 2 hours. I wanted to have time left over to go home, relax, and clear my conscience of the drama. This wasn’t the case, as my mom and grandma wanted to watch a Netflix show. I stayed in another room by myself until they finished. We went home at 10:00 p.m., and I quietly cried in bed because I was stressed out the whole day. I felt weak and like I prioritized other people’s wants.”

