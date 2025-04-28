Management Insists Employees Returned To Work At The Office, So They Found A Way To Get Around The Card Swipe System

Many of the measures taken to bring workers into the office don’t work.

The funny thing is that their employers have no way to know that.

They’re usually tracking the wrong thing instead of accepting work from home.

Read a perfect example below.

Return to office you say? Well, if you say so.

I’m sure a lot of you are dealing with this. The Higher-ups want us back in the office. It’s extremely unpopular and is being met with a lot of pushback. No one, not me, not my boss, not my bosses boss have been complying.

So things get strict… But not really.

So there’s this huge conference call where HR is going fire and brimstone on us saying if we don’t go in we show up on this report which with enough occurrences could lead to disciplinary action and termination.

A friend of mine is a bit higher up than I am, and he tells me they’re monitoring this through badge swipes. They came up with some arbitrary number of swipes a person needs to make in order for them to be considered “in office.” Oh. Ok. So, you see, I work as a fraud analyst for a massive bank. You need to swipe your badge every time you go to a different floor, as well as entering and leaving the building. But the report isn’t based on dates or times. Only badge swipes.

He foils the system like so.

So I go into the office one day and swipe my badge. But oh no, that coffee went right through me, so I gotta go to the bathroom. Oh, but it’s on the other side of the floor, better cut through the elevators and swipe my badge to get there quicker. Oh, I’m out of water. Gotta go two floors down and swipe my badge to grab water. And then I had to use the restroom again. Then lunch. Then someone on another floor needed to speak with me. Then, I needed to return a cable I borrowed, but that person was away from his desk. And so on and so forth. This went on for most of the day. I’m required to be in office 2-3 days a week every week. I’m the only person on the report that’s been in 4 days a week for my team since January. I’ve been in office twice.

