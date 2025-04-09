Their Mom Insisted On Going Out To Dinner, But They Regretted Going When She Didn’t Pick Up The Bill And They Got Mad When They Had to Pay the Bill

Well, this is interesting!

AITA? My mom pushed me to go out to eat then, pushed the bill off on me. “Today, after I finished work (I get off two hours early on Wednesdays), I was supposed to go grocery shopping for my mom. When I stopped at home, I went to her house. She told me she hadn’t received her new credit card in the mail yet, which she gets every few months because she’s paranoid about someone stealing her card info. That usually means I end up updating all of her online payments because she doesn’t know how to use the internet very well. When I got there, she mentioned the missing card, which was fine because she has three others. However, she didn’t want to use them for groceries. That was okay with me; I could go another day if she preferred.

Then, she asked me to take her to Chili’s. Now, when my mom says “take me,” it’s understood that she usually pays. She’s financially well-off, my dad left her comfortable when he passed, and she hasn’t worked in over 35 years. So, whenever we go out, she covers the bill, unless it’s something specifically for her, in which case either my brother or I pay. Even my grown nephews will pay when it’s for her, but otherwise, my mom always takes care of the bill. I’m not being entitled, it’s just how it’s always been. I always thank her, especially since I’m not doing well financially and appreciate her help. Before we left, I told her I didn’t have money for dinner since my refund check hadn’t cleared yet (NFCU takes 2-3 days to release funds), and I get paid on Friday. She insisted on going out anyway, and dinner was great.

When the bill came, my mom handed it to me. I didn’t have enough money, so I ended up using a Cash App loan to cover the meal. My mom then made me feel guilty for asking her to leave the tip because I only had $.30 left after paying for the food. She ended up leaving 19 $1 bills she had in her wallet. I told her to keep the ones, and I’d tip the waiter next time since I go there often and know him well. After leaving, I was upset and speaking quietly. My mom noticed and got angry, saying I was “acting up.” I explained that I didn’t have the money and still needed gas and food for my kid before Friday. She yelled, saying that when she and my dad were together, they never fought over money. I clarified I wasn’t fighting, just explaining that the situation wasn’t ideal. My mom has always been hard to talk to, and I’ve noticed myself getting louder when I’m upset lately, but I didn’t yell this time.

I just explained the situation. She responded that I clearly had the money since I paid for the meal and that she always covers the bill, so what was the big deal? I tried to explain that the issue was me telling her I didn’t have the money, and she still pushed for us to go out after I said I couldn’t afford it. I assumed that since she knew I was short on funds, she would cover the bill. I realize now that I shouldn’t have assumed that. So, AITA for getting upset with my mom for pushing the bill onto me when I clearly told her I didn’t have it?”

