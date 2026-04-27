This Movie Theater Had A Massive Maintenance Problem, But It Turned Out To Be Caused By Something Extremely Minor

Running a business is tough enough as is, and unexpected building issues can just be the cherry on top.

How would you react if you found out a pesky maintenance issue actually had a very simple solution? One Italian handyman recently shared a personal story like this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

The cinema shut off the bathroom water for two weeks. The real problem was a vending machine.

I’m a vending machine technician in Italy and yesterday I was called to a cinema for what they thought was a plumbing problem.

For about two weeks the staff had been finding water spreading across the carpet in the hallway near the bathrooms.

That’s more than slightly concerning.

It started from the wall and slowly formed a small “lake” that reached the middle of the corridor.

Naturally, everyone assumed the bathroom pipes were leaking.

They even shut off the water to the bathrooms for a while trying to figure it out.

Still seems like this should have been treated with some more urgency.

The strange part: the water kept appearing.

So they called me to check the vending machines in that area.

As soon as I pulled the snack machine forward, the problem was immediately obvious.

As many times is the case.

The condensate drain tube from the refrigeration unit was completely clogged.

Instead of draining properly, the condensation water had been slowly overflowing inside the machine and running down behind it, soaking the carpet and spreading across the floor.

Two weeks of mystery leak… caused by a tiny blocked tube.

Sometimes the tiniest things can cause the largest damage.

Cleared the tube, tested the drain, dried the area as much as possible, and the “plumbing emergency” disappeared.

Sometimes the biggest problems come from the smallest and most overlooked parts.

And sometimes the bathroom pipes are innocent.

Wise words from this handyman! Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit chimed in with here.

Apparently, this problem is fairly common.



And not with just vending machines.



Others shared stories from their own experiences.



Some with even crazier endings.



But one person ultimately shared the most important point.



This slow leak sure caused some fast problems.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.