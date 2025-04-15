Their Neighbor Was Super Cranky, But They Visited Her And Saw A Different Side

Things and people are not necessarily what they may seem.

Children are often the ones who can bring out the good parts of people.

Check out the Christmas cheer from the kids in this story.

Bad neighbor

We have an neighbor, it’s an older lady and she lives alone. Everybody knows her because she is not very kind. She yells at the neighborhood kids and doesn’t say hi when you see her.

Her anger is in full supply.

Last year my boys (4 and 7 years old) made some noise and she ran outside and started yelling at them to get the heck out of here. My wife was there and can’t react out of astonishment. That night we sent her an Christmas card (it was in the late December). It was a nice card with some drawings and some kind words.

Then her grumpiness took a turn.

My oldest brought it to her and she opened the door. First she was suspicious, but then she said: maybe when should be a bit more kind to each other. The next day we received a card and some Christmas chocolate. “Revenge” is sweet.

