Wheelchair-Bound Coworker Lied On Dating Apps, But When One Of Her Coworkers Said It Was Wrong, She Told Them To Mind Their Own Business

AITA for telling my disabled coworker she shouldn’t need to lie on dating apps? “I have a coworker called Caroline, who, as you can guess, is disabled. She’s in a motorized wheelchair, and can’t really move a lot but is still very capable of her job (and a lovely, fun person in general btw!). We were talking on a break about dating and dating apps, how I had never used one and how she did, talking about her experiences. Casual conversation, really, and we were careful not to go into detail or anything or make each other uncomfortable till this came up. She brought up how she didn’t disclose that she was in a wheelchair/disabled on her tinder bio because it tended to scare people off or make people uncomfortable when they chat through the app.

This confused me because it’s very obvious she is in a wheelchair and if they went on a date in person they would find that out very fast. There is absolutely no way she can function in daily life without it, so she can’t exactly stash it nearby or something and just sit on a chair during the date. She also told me that she does not tell them AT ALL until they show up to the date and see the fact she is in a wheelchair right in front of them. Anyway, I, maybe stupidly, pointed out that is it not dishonest to not share that she is in a wheelchair on her bio, or disclose it to potential partners before meeting for the first time?

She told me that everyone on dating apps lies about stuff so she didn’t see the big deal. I told Caroline that it’s not like hiding you have a twin or an accent or a particular way of looking, this is something that will heavily impact their dating life with you and they should be aware of that going in. She’s a wonderful person and shouldn’t feel awkward about it, and there are plenty of people out there who aren’t phased by their partners being in wheelchairs, so I didn’t think she should lie about it.

She went off in a huff saying I didn’t understand, but now I’m worried I’ve somehow been the ******* by telling her this. I know it’s not really my business and I never would have told her this if she didn’t ask me/hadn’t brought the subject up at all. I just didn’t want to lie to her about what I thought and I tried to be tactful but I think it blew up in my face. Quick clarifications: she asked what I thought when she mentioned how she hid her disability on the app, I’m guessing she saw my surprise in my face when she said that. I would NEVER tell her, or anyone, my opinion on a delicate matter like this if they didn’t ask me first. AITA?”

