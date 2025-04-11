She Didn’t Cry At Their Mother’s Final Service, But The Rest Of Their Family Says She Must Not Have Cared

Mourning looks different for everyone, but not everyone sees it that way.

When one griever stayed dry-eyed at their mother’s funeral, their uncle took it as a personal offense.

Read on for the full story.

Am I allowed to not cry at a funeral? My family became very angry with me when I didn’t cry at my mother’s funeral.

They try to explain themselves, but their family won’t listen.

My uncle asked me if I wasn’t sad that my mother died and I told him that I was sad, but I guess I didn’t have any tears in the tank. And he began to lash out at me because of the joke I made. My aunts separated us and told me I should spend the rest of the funeral outside.

They can’t believe they’re being treated like this by their own family.

It’s not like I’m some distant family member and they don’t want me to be inside the church for my own mother’s funeral just because I wasn’t crying a river. I didn’t realize it was a requirement to cry at funerals. AITA?

Apparently tears were mandatory in this uncle’s eyes.

This commenter provides a helpful reminder that the griever is allowed to process their emotions however they want.

Some people are forced to say their goodbyes long before a formal funeral ceremony.

People often say that grieving isn’t a linear process.

It sure as heck isn’t a competition, now is it?

They thought funerals were about saying goodbye, not proving how much you cared.

Grieving is a personal process, not a performance.

