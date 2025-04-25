Company Forced An Employee To Eat Outside After A Full Day Of Grueling Labor, So He Decided To Just Go Home Instead

A worker puts in hours of tough outdoor labor, only to be told he can’t eat inside due to being “slightly dirty.”

What does he do? Walks out of the office, leaving his coworkers in a bind.

Was he right to do so?

AITA for walking out of a work day because they wouldn’t let me eat inside I work in an office that is relatively small, about 10 people total. About twice a year we do big cleanup days on both the inside and outside. In the name of being “frugal“ my boss assigns the outside work to us instead of hiring a landscaping crew. I have prior landscaping experience and I made the mistake of letting them know that so I was assigned to a lot of the stuff outdoors. Everyone else stayed inside for a vast majority of the day.

A bit discriminatory much?

I had to climb up on the roof and clean the gutters, scrape a bunch of sediment deposit out of our lower parking lot with a shovel, take a wire wheel on an angle grinder and strip the paint off of an outside stairwell and prime it for painting, layout new pine straw and all of the outside shrub beds, and a few other things. Naturally, over the course of the day I got dirty. It’s part of working outside. I wasn’t filthy, but I had some dust and dirt on my shoes. They ordered pizza for us and when I went to go inside our office manager stopped me and said that I couldn’t come in because they had just got done cleaning the floors.

Wowwww.

I told them that I would happily sweep up and mop anything I tracked in and that I would really like to eat inside because it was hot outside and I hadn’t gotten to cool off all day. She still refused, then my boss heard us talking and came over and we explained the situation. He agreed with our office manager and told me that I would have to eat outside. I told them that I did not appreciate that I was asked to do some pretty gnarly labor and was now being denied entry because I was a little dirty. I then told them that I was going to leave for the day.

Telling it to ’em straight.

My boss asked me not to go but still stood by the decision to not allow me inside. And I tried to explain to him that I felt like I was being treated unfairly but that seemed to fall on deaf ears. I ended up leaving and a couple hours later I got some messages from my coworkers that were upset with me because they ended up having to go out and finish up a couple of things I couldn’t get to after lunch. AITA? Did I unfairly leave my coworkers in a bad spot? I can understand where they’re coming from, but I really felt like I wasn’t being treated correctly and I offered to clean up after myself if I made a mess.

Now his coworkers are mad! Was he in the wrong for sticking to his guns?

No. No he was not. He’s NTA, according to most people on Reddit.

This person says the boss better have Workers Comp in place…

This person thinks a new job is in order.

And this person thinks the boss needs a strong talking-to.

He walked out over a lunch break, but now his coworkers are stuck with the dirty work—literally.

I wouldn’t want to work there either.

