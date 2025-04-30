They Planned A Big Trip Just For The Girls, But Now One Friend Needs Her “Emotional Support Boyfriend” To Tag Along

We’ve all dealt with a trip-crasher at some point.

That tag-along that nobody was really hoping would be there, or who generally throws off the vibe.

But what do you do when a fight breaks out over it?

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for telling my friend she can’t bring her “emotional support” boyfriend to my trip when we specifically agreed it would be a girls’ weekend?

So, I (21F) am going on a trip with my close friends, and we’ve been planning this “girls’ weekend” for months. The idea was that it would just be the group of us, no boyfriends, no drama just a chance to unwind and catch up. We booked an Airbnb, planned a bunch of activities, and everyone was really excited.

And then the bombshell dropped.

Everything was going fine until she (26F) texted the group chat asking if it would be okay if she brought her boyfriend along. She said he’s her “emotional support,” and she feels more comfortable with him around We’ve all known her boyfriend for a while, and honestly, he’s nice enough, but the whole point of this trip was to have a break from all that.

But, it’s for the girls!

I gently told her that this was meant to be a girls’ trip and that we all agreed to it months ago. I told her it wasn’t anything personal, but we really wanted some time away from our partners to just hang out as friends. She was super upset and said that I was being “unsupportive” of her mental health and that it was unreasonable for me to expect her to go without him, especially since she’s had a rough couple of months.

And now the drama they were trying to avoid is right at their doorstep.

Now she’s barely speaking to me and has even told other friends I’m being “selfish” and “unsympathetic” for not understanding. I really didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I also don’t think it’s fair to change the entire vibe of the trip at the last minute.

Let’s see what the internet makes of this:



Sounds incredibly attached.

It feels like this would be a bad time.

Communication is key:

As a boy, a friend, and occasional boyfriend, nothing would make me less comfortable than going on a trip with my partner and all of her friends who resent me for being there.

You’re not exactly doing him any favors, either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.