Employee Is Paying For WiFi Service, But They Don’t Want To Share The Password With Co-Workers Who Will Only Be There Temporarily

The person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page has an unusual living situation due to their job, but one thing is for sure: they’re footing a bill that they’re not interested in sharing with others.

Are they acting like a jerk?

Let’s see what they had to say…

AITA for not sharing my WiFi password? “I live in work accommodation in a bunch of flats. I am currently the only one who lives here permanently. Work keeps putting people in the other flats (from one night up to three weeks).

This is a strange set-up…

When the flats were permanently tenanted I shared the costs of wifi with the other tenants. However, now it is just me. There is no cell service here, so when people visit I have given them my wifi password. However, usually the people have only been here for a night or two.

Sorry, folks…

This time there are four people here for a month. So I said I pay for the wifi myself, it’s not provided through work. My workmates have made me feel mean for not giving the password out. I feel guilty too. AITA?”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader chimed in.

They’re not sharing and that’s all there is to it!

And you can’t make them.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.