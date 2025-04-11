‘Think you’re having a bad day.’ – This BMW Hit A Plant, And No One Would Believe The Damage It Did
You may have a tough car, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get extremely unlucky.
The customer of this shop definitely did, as documented by TikTok user @brycelew212:
“Think you’re having a bad day, dude.”
“BMW hit a palm frond up through the belly panel and shot it straight into the transmission oil pan.
Toasted it.”
“Kind of stinkin’ crap is that, dude?”
@brycelew212
On the fly transmission oil drain 😂 #BMW #OilChange #TransmissionService
Apparently, you really gotta avoid these things:
That car is feelin’ sickly:
Would you even have believed it?
They’re coming after us, clearly.
Talk about a face palm.
