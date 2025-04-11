April 11, 2025 at 2:50 pm

‘Think you’re having a bad day.’ – This BMW Hit A Plant, And No One Would Believe The Damage It Did

by Ben Auxier

You may have a tough car, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get extremely unlucky.

The customer of this shop definitely did, as documented by TikTok user @brycelew212:

“Think you’re having a bad day, dude.”

“BMW hit a palm frond up through the belly panel and shot it straight into the transmission oil pan.

Toasted it.”

“Kind of stinkin’ crap is that, dude?”

Apparently, you really gotta avoid these things:

That car is feelin’ sickly:

Would you even have believed it?

They’re coming after us, clearly.

Talk about a face palm.

