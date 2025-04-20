Bold Neighbor Decided He Was Tired Of The Snobs On His Street Inventing Their Own Parking Rules, But He Had A Great Plan To Make It Stop

Parking can be a nightmare, especially if you don’t have a designated spot.

In this story, an intrepid driver decided there were no cones about it…

He was going to park where he wanted.

Let’s hit the gas…

Now I’m just going to park there ALL the time About a month ago, I moved into a residential neighborhood and it’s important to note a few things:

Alright give it to me straight… what’s up in these burbs?

My house does not have a driveway or garage, so I have to rely on street parking. This is not a gated/HOA governed area and there are no signs/ restrictions/ permits whatsoever for street parking. This area is not walking distance to anything but other homes, so anyone parking on the street is either a resident of the area or a visitor of a resident (no random people are trying to find short term parking).

It’s a quiet neighborhood, so I can usually find street parking in front of or close to my house.

Now that we’ve got all the info, let’s see what trouble this baby driver gets up to…

However, there is one neighbor that lives 4 houses down who feels that they own the PUBLIC sidewalk in front of their property and puts down cones to block off space that would fit about 3 cars. I refuse to give them the benefit of the doubt that they do this to save spots for themselves, because I take my dog on frequent walks and I never have seen them use these spots to park.

The neighbors are being real coneheads, but what will our recent transplant do about it?

Additionally, they have a long driveway that never has any cars in it and a detached garage, so they already have ample parking for their personal vehicles that I’ve never even seen. On that note, I have literally never even seen these neighbors. Other than occasionally seeing lights coming from their backyard during night time walks, I would probably assume there was no one living there. Shades are always closed in the front windows and never see any inside lights on from the front.

SpOOooooOOOky. Will our intrepid commuter meet the ghostly homeowners?

One day, I drove home and there was no parking available except in front of their house. It was late and I didn’t want to park a block away just because of this entitled house, so I simply moved a couple of their cones to the sidewalk and parked my car. The next morning, I saw that they had moved the cones back to the street behind my car which I had to move again to get my car out. They definitely noticed and acted upon my LEGAL street parking, but just shrugged it off. A week or so later, I couldn’t find parking, so the same exact situation happened. Moved the cones and parked. The next day, I simply moved the cones they placed behind my car and went about my day.

Maybe they’re vampires and only come out at night. Will they ever show their faces?

Yesterday, I had the situation happen yet again (note that this is only the 3rd time in a month that I’ve moved the cones to park there). I take my dog on a walk this morning and I see a note on my windshield. It’s not even a handwritten note, it’s printed on a paper: THIS PLATE NUMBER HAS BEEN TURNED IN TO PARKING ENFORCEMENT. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO PARK IN FRONT OF YOUR OWN RESIDENCE FOR THE CONSIDERATION OF YOUR NEIGHBORS. This note made me mad.

Passive aggressive vampires. How will he act on his anger?

First of all, if you believe in consideration of your neighbors, then you shouldn’t be blocking access to public parking spots where your neighbors can park. Secondly, now you’re threatening me for parking legally? You want to start this fight? I will make you pay.

Them’s fighting words. Dying to know what vengeance he seeks…

First revenge: I called parking enforcement myself and explained the situation and the lady laughed and said that my neighbors had no authority to give me a notice like that (as I assumed). They also gave me a number to a Bureau of Street Services investigator who can come to take a look, then issue them a citation (lucky for them that they are currently closed for the week as it’s Friday afternoon, but will be calling again Monday morning).

Legal revenge has a certain satisfaction. Will he also break the law?

Second revenge: I live with my girlfriend who has her car parked in front of our house. I moved her car in front of the house with the cones to now make it two cars they didn’t want there. Added bonus is that she has a Tesla, so there will be cameras in case they try to do anything to either of our cars.

Nope, just more legal parking… unless he’s got something else up his sleeve?

Potential 3rd revenge: If the citation situation doesn’t happen or work out for whatever reason, I’m considering purchasing the ugliest/oldest/cheapest vehicle I can find and register it as a planned non-operational vehicle with the DMV and then keep it forever parked in front of their house.

All things considered, I see no apparent reason why they wouldn’t want to have anyone park in front of their house other than simple aesthetics. They don’t use the spots to park their own vehicles and we would never have random people wanting to park there on a regular basis.

Buying a whole car just to make someone mad… now that’s spiteful.

And delightful.

What do our comments think?

One user has a useful caveat…

Someone else says, check with the city…

One person suggests a free parking party.

Somebody else says, why not enlist some youthful troublemakers?

One user thinks there’s something shady going on.

This spiteful neighbor will leave no cone unturned.

They sure do have a lot of audacity.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.