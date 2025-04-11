Brother-In-Law Is Kind Of A Jerk To His Wife’s Sisters, But One Of Them Concocts A Chocolate Chip Peace Offering That Backfires

We’ve all had, or heard of, in-law drama.

But in this story, a sister comes up with a brilliant way to pacify a mean brother-in-law.

Let’s see what drama is baked into this story…

AITA for giving my bil his favorite cookie when he was being rude? So this whole thing is a bit confusing, hence why I am here for some advice. My (17f) oldest sister’s (25f) husband (let’s say Spongebob) is well…. one of those people who would call himself “just brutally honest” but is actually kind of rude.

My sister doesn’t mind, and many times has to act as a peacemaker whenever Spongebob makes a snide remark that causes tension in the family. However, he went too far when my other sister (23f) told the family that her fiancé cheated on her with his coworker. To which Spongebob went, “I am so sorry, he is wrong to do that but to be fair you do look different from what you used to and maybe he lost attraction.” Now my sister is struggling with PCOS and has gained weight recently. She is obv very self conscious about it and started crying after hearing such remarks and left shortly after.

My oldest sis ofc tried to defuse the situation and told everyone that he meant no harm, and that’s just the way he is. My parents were very angry and for a few months were low contact with my oldest sis. But, eventually, everyone forgave each other.

I didn’t like how again and again our family had tension because of it, so I came up with an idea. Spongebob loves choco chip cookies that I make. So I made many small cookies, filled them in a jar that I secretly named “jerk pacifier,” and whenever he would say something rude, I would open the jar and give him a cookie.

I’d say something like, “Here’s your peace offering 😃!” Every time that would happen, everyone would burst out laughing and he would shut up. It’s been some time, and he hasn’t made any snide remarks.

But yesterday my sister texted me how Spongebob feels disrespected, and they won’t come for dinners if I don’t stop giving him cookies. To that I replied, “Here, u need a cookie too. Don’t be a jerk, have a cookie 😃 🍪.” She called me names and blocked me. My family finds it hilarious but now I think I might have gone too far. AITA?

