Car Owner Talked About The Terrible Oil Change She Got At A Walmart

I learned my lesson the hard way a long time ago: you should take your car to a reputable auto shop to get the oil changed!

I’m not saying that it’s guaranteed that something bad will happen to your vehicle if you take it somewhere cheap, but you’re playing with fire, my friends…

A woman named Jasmine posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened after she got her oil changed at a Walmart store.

Jasmine’s text overlay on the video reads, “Never go to Walmart for an oil change.”

The video showed her car’s hood open and let’s just say it was pretty ugly.

The oil cap wasn’t replaced properly and oil was all over the vehicle.

Here’s the video.

@jasminetriguero @Walmart DONT GO TO THE ONE IN RANCHO THEY DID THIS SHIT TO ME 😭🗣️😣 ♬ original sound – Jasmine Triguero

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual asked a good question.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

You gotta be careful about where you get your oil changed!

Not everyone is looking out for your best interests.

