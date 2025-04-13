Graphic Designer Endured An Annoying Coworker For Years, But When He Found Out She Was Stealing From The Company, He Got Her Fired

When you work at a large company you often have multiple people doing a similar job, which can work well if everyone works hard.

Want to be a horrible co-worker to me and steal from the company? Hold my beer while I ruin your career. Straight out of college, with a degree in graphic design, hungry to find a good job in a horrible economy (2009) I applied all over the place. I ended up settling for a decently paid internship instead with really good company. A beer distributor, for a large and legendary macro-brewery. I was pretty ecstatic. Even if this was a part time internship it had great potential to turn into a full time job. I was hired in to be a graphic designer for their in house print shop and I would be working one other person, this girl Alice (name changed for anonymity). My first day working I met Alice and she seemed really nice, knowledgeable and passionate about graphic design. Due to seniority she was technically my supervisor. After a few days working I learn a few things about her.

Obsessed with running, obsessed with horses (she was a horse girl), home-schooled her whole life, and overall realized she was just an awkward person. Nothing wrong with that, some people are awkward, it’s ok but all day everyday I would hear about running and she was obsessed with competing with her sister. It’s all she talked about. Her obsessions were just draining to hear about some days but the obsessions come back later in the story. Anyway, I dealt with the awkwardness for a while. I just learned of ways to ignore it. After a couple years is when the real trouble started. By this time I became a full time employee, not an intern anymore. We were pretty much equals when it came to rank in the office. Only thing she did more than I did was ordering. She would order ink cartridges for our printers, paper, print heads etc… that’s all she did more than me. She still delegated work, but I didn’t mind. At a certain point I was put in charge of reorganizing our office and helped move everything around with my boss. The catch was that I got to pick where I sat, got to choose my desk and location if I helped move. Alice knew this, didn’t care and said she was too busy to help with the reorganization. I was happy to help. The way our office was organized after the change was she sat in front of me with her back facing me and I would be all the way in the back of the office by the printers. So basically I could see everything she was doing on her computer, IF I wanted to or cared to. But we always got our work done, browsed the web for personal reasons occasionally throughout the day, it wasn’t abused by either of us so no big deal. Like I said, she was my superior so she would designate jobs. We would get job requests from the salesmen and they would differ in difficulty and time to complete them. Everything was equal. We would work hard and have an equal amount of work always….until I went on vacation for a week. I go on vacation for that week and come back into the office to see her sitting in my desk. I’m immediately confused.

I then notice her computer, picture frames, desk organizer, all her stuff is now moved from her desk to mine and all my stuff is moved to where she was sitting and was thrown everywhere. This woman literally went through all my stuff, unplugged my computer and everything I had and switched desks with me while I was on vacation. No text/call, email or notice about it or why she did it. I look at her and say.. Me: “Uhhh, what happened to my desk?” Alice: “Oh, so while you were gone the printers keep jamming up and I had to get to them quicker so I just switched desks with you since your desk is closer…” Me: “Ok, I don’t understand it’s only like a 5 foot difference between your desk and mine…” Alice: “Yeah I know, but they were jamming up and every time they would do that it would take too long to boot back up and restart everything.” Me: (in my head, total lie) “Yeah ok, I don’t get it but whatever.” I didn’t get, It was weird and I was pretty mad all my stuff was moved and our desks were switched. Not only that but IT had to get involved to switch our phone numbers to our desk…that took a few days so I kept getting all her calls and she got mine. It was ridiculous. I didn’t care after a few minutes when I saw the pile of work to do for the day. There were jobs backed up and the whole sales team was asking where their job orders were. Alice kept saying, “Oh it was so busy last week with just me here. Couldn’t get it done.” So, we had to work hard and play catch up for a few days… One key part of all this is that we have a printing program that files and filters all the print jobs we send. It has date, time, file name, number of copies, time it took to print etc. I was curious so I go back one week to see what she did while I was gone, absolutely nothing. A couple of the days I was gone there were only a few files sent to print and they were projects that would have taken at most 15 minutes a piece to do.

Even if the printers were jamming there is absolutely no way she could have done that little without slacking off the entire time. You can always work on projects and send them to the printer queue to send later. As weeks started to pass after she moved the desks I noticed productivity started to go way down. Even worse I started to get a ton of projects sent to me, twice as many as usual. I was at the point there would be days I would stay 2 hours late just to finish things up. Not only that, but Alice worked out a deal with our boss she could start coming in one hour earlier (before anyone else is in the office) and leave an hour earlier at the end of the day because she had Cross Fit and body boot camp for running and needed to train for a marathon. That’s fine except she wasn’t doing her job. The printing software we use to track everything was showing she actually wasn’t doing any real work. I don’t get how clueless she could be to think she would get away with this either. We can both see every job that is sent (or not sent in this matter) to the printers. Showing for every 10 jobs I would send to her 1. Ahh…now I know why she moved the desks, so she could be where I was without anyone looking at her screen. I also noticed every time I would get up to go by her to grab something from the printers she would grab her mouse really fast and click away from whatever website she was on wasting time instead of doing work. I would also check to see what she did during that hour she would come into work early while no one was here…nothing… I would look to see what she did during the hour I was gone for lunch…nothing. So here I am, coming in on time, working hard, doing a ton of work, staying late while she would waste an hour in the morning, waste an hour during my lunch and not even do the bare minimum while there. I had enough. Up until then I had to put up with her awkwardness and that’s whatever but I was no longer going to put up with her laziness and poor work ethic. I knew she was going on a long weekend trip in a couple weeks to run a marathon.

I started taking screen shots of the print jobs on our system’s queue every day at the end of the day showing what I did and she didn’t do. Shows how she slacked off and gave me all the work to do and didn’t do anything. It was more than enough proof to show she was abusing company time severely. The Thursday she was gone I gave her a taste of her own medicine. I moved our desks back. I moved everything from my desk back to my old desk she stole from me and all her stuff nicely put back on her desk. I kept everything nice and organized as if nothing was changed besides the location of the desks themselves. Even further I went and located extra long telephone cords so I didn’t have to bother IT to switch our phones back again. I held on to all the screenshots I took of her slacking off and didn’t show them to my boss. I wasn’t going to unless she complains about me moving our desks which why would she? It was my desk originally, the printers obviously were not jamming ever, it was a bad excuse and I never got mad at her or made a big deal when she did it, so why would she get mad at me for doing the same thing? I didn’t even care about the desk itself, I cared that she was slacking off and not doing her job where she was in a spot no one could keep track of what she is doing. She was supposed to be my superior, someone who can manage and delegate work, instead she took advantage of me and the company. I didn’t want any huge surprises so at the end of the work week I sent her a text: “Hi Alice, just wanted to let you know I ended up moving our desks back to their original location. Figured it wasn’t a big deal but I just wanted my original desk back that I claimed after I was given the option for helping organize everything. Just didn’t want you to be surprised on Monday. Have a good weekend!” I gave her more of a courtesy than when she did that, so I figure it wouldn’t be an issue (there was). I didn’t get a response or anything. So, I walk in Monday morning after she got back from her long weekend and I just say hi, walk past her and go to my reclaimed desk. Me: “Not sure if you got my text but I let you know I moved the desk back to their original spots, figured the original issue of the printers jamming up was fixed so I just wanted my original desk back Alice: (turns around to look at me, clearly angry) “Yeah, I got your text…btw we’re going to have a nice long talk with Jim (our boss, name changed for anonymity) about this.” Me: “…ok, what’s the issue? I just wanted my desk back? You moved them without even telling me before and there wasn’t an issue. So why are you mad?” Alice: “We’ll just go talk to Jim about all this…” Me: “sounds good, let’s go” Alice: (turns back to her computer, then turns back at me again) “Why do you have to be so Honoury!?” Me: “Honoury?” Alice: “YES! Honoury!?” Me: “You mean ornery? And if you did intend to call me ornery, I’m not…at all, I just moved our desks back…exactly what you did before.” She just turned back around and we were called into my boss’s office. He clearly didn’t care and was just fed up with Alice’s attitude since this wasn’t the first time she brought up a total non-issue up to him before. She complained constantly, would bring up nonsense about the office all the time about things that just didn’t matter one bit. This was another one. She goes on explaining how I just want to cause issues for no reason. Then Jim asks me, “Well why did you move the desks anyway?”…that’s when I whipped out the stack of screen shots showing her lack of work and how I was being overworked and doing the work of two people. He looks over everything and was upset and frustrated. Questioned why this was going on and why the work wasn’t delegated properly. He also mentioned he would notice how I would be here late all the time. She had no answer. Alice made up excuses how she was busy placing orders for supplies and doing other projects that were not all printed work that couldn’t be tracked. He wasn’t having any of it and just said to keep the desk the way they are and not change anything again. So, I got my desk back.

Funny enough, now that I could see everything she was doing all the open jobs were delegated properly…WEIRD…all the workload was split evenly, SHOCKER…and all the attitude from before stopped. That wasn’t even the pro-revenge part of the story! Needless to say, after this fiasco there were issues upon issues between us. There was a rivalry and we got along enough to just get the work done and that’s it. I could care less about her, she would be nasty to me all the time and just say mean comments. Whatever…I could care less. I wanted nothing to do with her. I knew she had poor work ethic and did what she had to to keep her job by doing the bare minimum to make it seem like she was working. Now, remember when I said I worked for a beer distributor? Pretty sweet gig. We got to try a lot of new beers we would distribute before they came out, even would tap kegs in the morning and have it available throughout the day. They would let us drink on the job, to a point. Just be responsible doing it. One day we have a new beer tapped outside in the warehouse and were able to drink in the morning. I had a couple and Alice kept going back to drink more. I was around her enough times drinking where I could tell she was getting buzzed or sometimes drunk. When this happened she would be forgetful and slack off (another shocker). When lunch time came around she barely did anything that day. I wouldn’t say buzzed, but she was definitely in that lazy state of drinking a few beers. I went to lunch and came back after an hour. I noticed she was gone already and had gone to lunch before I got back. Looked like she just got up and left. Computer was still logged in, crap all over her desk, half beer sitting there and probably just didn’t care since she was in that lazy state of drinking. -The Pro-Revenge Part- I walk up to our normal printer to grab a couple emails I printed out, not on the expensive HP printers we print banners on, just our normal printers. I notice a couple pieces of paper sitting there under what I had just printed out. I look to see what it is and it’s an invoice from eBay. I didn’t think much of it but i did a double look after noticing one of the pictures is of the ink cartridges we use on our big 36″ HP printers. These are typically $150-200 a toner cartridge depending on the color, and there were 10 total for each printer when being used.

“…No way…” I thought to myself…”Is she selling these on eBay and pocketing the money?” I look up the seller name on eBay, which was something like RunnersWorld347 or something running related (red flag). Turns out she has been stealing ink cartridges and selling them online off and on for over 3 years. On one transaction she made over $1,000 right before Christmas, probably to buy Christmas presents or something. Another was before her marathon she did earlier in my story. Probably to pay for that and her trip to go running. There were transactions for running shoes she purchased on there that I have seen her wear in the office on casual Fridays before, something horse related but forgot exactly what it was…it was hard evidence she was stealing product from the company and selling it on eBay. Since she did the ordering and inventory of all the printing supplies she could take advantage of it pretty easily, and she did. How stupid can you be to leave that kind of evidence sitting on a printer? Pro-tip, don’t get tipsy and print off invoices of stolen property you’re selling on eBay and forget about it. I brought up all this information to my boss and showed him exactly what she was doing. He couldn’t believe it and to be honest I couldn’t either. Being a bad co-worker and employee is one thing but stealing/selling thousands of dollars worth of company property? Really messed up. Jim ended up giving Alice the chance to come clean. He first called me into the office to let me know he will be talking to her and giving her the option to come clean about everything before showing her the evidence against her. I walked back to my desk and all I remember her asking me is “Uh what’s going on, is everything ok?” after she noticed I was called in to talk to Jim. I just shook my head and said “Yeah, idk..” and a second later she was called into his office. About 5 minutes pass and I see Alice walk back into the sign shop crying with tears running down her face. Doesn’t say anything to me as I watch her start to pack up her belongings in a box, that’s when i knew she just got fired. Half way through packing up Jim comes by and says, “are you done yet?” She replies no and starts going on her computer while Jim promptly stops her and says, “No! Don’t go on your computer, those privileges are revoked and you can not be on our computers or network anymore. It’s a liability” He allows her to get a couple personal files as he watches her like a hawk. She picks up her box of stuff and is escorted out of the building. Last I ever saw of her. Best part of all this was done in front of all the sales team and managers. About 20 of them. They all watched this happen and all watched her be escorted out of the building. About 10 minutes of people asking me what happened I realized 99% of people there absolutely hated her for related reasons revolving around her poor work ethic, nasty attitude and awkwardness towards everyone. I got a couple slow claps and hand shakes too. I was called back in to Jim’s office a little while later. He explained they confronted her about the theft. Gave her the option to confess to everything and they wouldn’t press charges and allow her to resign. She confessed immediately.

I ended up getting a raise right then and there and was promoted to sign shop manager and was put in place of finding a new team member to interview and hire in and was able to work closely to HR and hiring department to find the right person. Long story short after that I stayed for another few months and got a great opportunity at a new job. But I was able to hire in a really good employee that was a quick learner and got her setup to be efficient and get stuff done. It was almost like a “I must go now, my job is done, someone else needs me” moment when I left. Turns out she was just a toxic employee to most people well before I started there but was once untouchable because of her intimate relationship with a manager there. Never knew this, but once they weren’t a thing anymore there was no protection.

