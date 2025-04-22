He Thought He’d Found Mrs. Right, Until He Realized There Was An Imaginary Third Person In Their Relationship Who Never Leaves Them Alone And Always Takes The Girlfriend’s Side

We’ve all met someone and thought, is this person too good to be true?

But after you get to know the person, you’re bound to uncover some quirks.

In this story, a girlfriend’s quirk verges on imaginary polyamory.

Wanna know more? Me too.

AITA (27M) for asking my girlfriend (26F) to stop involving her “imaginary friend” Tom in our relationship? So, when I started dating Sarah, I thought I hit the jackpot—smart, funny, and gorgeous.

We’ve been together for about a year, and everything seemed pretty normal. But recently, I discovered that she has an “imaginary friend” named Tom. I had no idea about Tom when we got together.

This is a little weird.

At first, I thought she was just joking around when she’d say things like, “Tom says you’re funny,” or “Tom thinks we should order pizza.” I laughed it off, assuming Tom was a goofy inside joke. But now, it’s like Tom’s some kind of relationship therapist that I never hired.

We were having a serious talk the other night, and out of nowhere, she said, “Tom thinks you’re overreacting.”

I guess it could be a problem if the imaginary friend always takes her side.

I just stared at her, thinking, “Oh, great, I’m getting double-teamed by my girlfriend and her imaginary friend.” So, I finally asked her, “Can Tom maybe stay out of our conversations?” Sarah looked crushed and told me Tom has been her “rock” for years.

Whatever works. But on the other hand… maybe it doesn’t work for everyone.

Now, she’s barely talking to me, and it’s like Tom’s got beef with me too. AITA for asking her to keep Tom out of our relationship, or do I just need to make peace with my invisible rival?

Would you date someone if her imaginary friend was always around?

Let’s investigate the comments.

This person says everybody’s different, but maybe an imaginary defender is a problem?

Someone else says, maybe this whole relationship is imaginary?

Another user references some useful pop culture material… and says, ask questions.

This poster says maybe treat imaginary Tom as a very real ex-boyfriend.

Then a professional says, hey, it’s more common than you think.

Not everyone wants an imaginary third wheel in their relationship.

