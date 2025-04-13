Boyfriend Wanted To Get Back At A Rude Movie Theater Patron Who Tripped His Girlfriend, But His Revenge Came With A Twist Ending

Nobody likes a spoiler. But sometimes, they make for good revenge.

In this story, one guy gets back at a spoiled patron by ruining the end of a classic movie.

Let’s roll credits on this one…

(P.S. Actual spoiler alert for the Sixth Sense, in case you’re 25 years behind in your viewing.)

Trip my girlfriend at the movie theater? OK, enjoy the twist ending I’m about to spoil for you. Years ago, my girlfriend (now wife) and I went to see Mickey Blue Eyes in the theater. We were standing on line, patiently awaiting our turn to buy tickets, when a guy pushed his way through, actually shoving people to get to the counter.

This isn’t airport security, man. Chill out.

Everyone started complaining, but instead of apologizing, he said “Sixth Sense starts in five minutes! If you’re seeing something else, you have time!” as though that excused being physical or jumping the line. My girlfriend ended up falling to the ground and hit her head against a chair. She got up with a cut on her chin, but otherwise she was OK. A lot of people stepped forward to check on her, but not the jerk who pushed her.

Violence is never the answer, but especially not when you’re just gonna miss the previews.

He got to the front, ordered his ticket for Sixth Sense, and walked toward the usher. I made sure my girlfriend was OK, sitting in a chair, and then I made a beeline for the guy. My girlfriend thought I was going to start a fight (which is weird, since she knows I’ve never hit anyone in my adult life), but I had a better plan in mind. See, she and I had seen Sixth Sense the weekend prior, and it had one of the best twist endings in movie history. [DON’T READ ANY FURTHER IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE MOVIE BUT PLAN TO!!!]

OK. Here’s where the spoiler alert comes in. And where he spoils the bad guy’s fun.

…… So I walked toward the guy and said, “Hey! You!” in an angry voice. He stopped short and turned to face me, taken aback. “What?” he asked. So I clenched my fists, looked him in the eyes, and then relaxed and smiled.

Gotcha!

I said (in a soft voice so no one else would hear me): “Malcolm is dead the whole time. No one sees or hears him but the kid. But Malcolm doesn’t realize it until the final scene. Enjoy the film.” Then I smiled again and walked away, and I heard him say behind me, “Dude, what the heck, man?”

I mean, no need to even watch the movie now, right?

Thankfully, my girlfriend wasn’t hurt. The cut wasn’t even bleeding when I returned to her a minute later, and we enjoyed Mickey Blue Eyes. Not a great movie, no, but funny. The cast alone made the film worth watching. But we had a great time, even with the script problems, because my girlfriend kept looking at me while we were watching the film, and saying, “Malcolm is dead the whole time.”

Probably really improved Mickey Blue Eyes.

Then we would giggle silently. Good times, good times.

Big time spoiler alert = great petty revenge.

Let’s see what the critics have to say.

This person has another spoiler story… but for a historical film?

Another user says you took the high road… kind of.

Someone else says you’re probably clear on the spoilers, bro.

Another person counters with, thanks for the spoiler alert, just watched it.

And this commenter’s got jokes.

One ending is ruined the other is happy.

This was diabolical revenge.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.