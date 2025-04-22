Husband Was Told He Had To Be Present For His Wife’s Test Drive, So He Showed Up In A Ridiculous Manner That Made The Dealership Change Their Mind

Some car dealerships are being too unreasonably careful.

Car dealer shenanigans… My wife is a doctor. She was tired of the frequent service visits her Merc required, so she visited an Infiniti store. She was told that she could not drive a Q45 unless I was present.

She called me at work. It was not far from the dealer. The salesman confirmed what she said. We must both be present for the test drive. Idiots.

The landscaping crew was doing their thing outside my office, so I decided to employ them in my subterfuge. I changed into my workout clothes and rolled around in the grass. I paid Hector $100 to drive his rusted-out, extended cab pick-up, and long trailer to the dealership. His crew and I were in the truck loaded with mowers.

The dealer was located downtown on a postage stamp lot. And there was no place to park the truck and trailer without completely bolixing their only street entrance and parking lot entry.

They: Move your truck! Me: You told me I had to be here for the test drive. They: Who are you? Me: Her husband. You called me away from mowing the…

They: Your POS truck is blocking everything! Me: Are you going to let the nice lady doctor do a test drive? They folded quickly. She bought the Q45 from a different Infiniti dealer.

