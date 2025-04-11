His Friend Always Relies On Him For Rides And Was An Hour Late Yet Again, So He Left Him To Fend For Himself

There are two types of people: the ones who care about being on time, and the ones who treat it as a social construct.

In this punctual man’s case, he finally grew tired of his friend always being late and left instead of waiting for him to arrive as usual.

But now he’s second-guessing his decision and wondering if it he was too harsh.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for Leaving My Chronically Late Friend to Find His Own Way Home. I (24, M) have a friend from church (34, M) who had someone total his car last August. I have been helping him with getting around as much as I can ever since, never once asked for gas money or anything. He has a problem with time management and is always late for just about everything. I, on the other hand, am someone who is never ever late.

There have been many instances where due to his poor time management, he has made me late to many functions and gatherings etc. I truly despise people who are always late, a few times here and there is fine, but late for everything is just unacceptable in my book. Nevertheless, I look past it, because he’s a friend who is in need. He rents a car every now and again to make trips out of town (his work calls for such).

I usually take him to pick up the rental car, and take him back home when he returns it.

Last night, he wanted me to take him home after he returned the rental. I agree. He tells me to meet him at this mall near my place, which we would then convoy to the rental dealer and return the car, and I would take him home after.

He tells me to meet him at the mall at 10:00pm. Because the mall is close by and I know he’s always late, I stay home until I get a call from him at 11:00pm, 1 hour later, telling me he is at the mall. I drive to the mall, I’m parked where he said to meet him, I don’t see him. I call his phone twice, text him 3 times, and I get no response, so I wait 5 minutes, still no response, so I went home.

As soon as I get in my house, I get a call from him asking me where I’m at and that he left his phone in the rental and went to go buy something in the mall. I tell him I went home. He doesn’t argue or anything, he just says thanks for coming and trying to help him out. I did not go back to help him, I left him to find his own way home.

I’ve gave him rides countless times before, but this time I was just fed up of him never respecting my time and then not answering my calls when I’ve left my home at 11pm to help him out. I’m not turning back on the decision, I’m standing on that, but I do feel kinda bad for just ditching him like that. AITA?

