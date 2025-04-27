Carnival Cruise Passenger Reveals Her Daughter Was Injured On A Vacation. – ‘I’ve still heard zip.’

Are you ready for another cruise horror story?

A mom named Lexie took to TikTok to talk about what happened when her daughter had a bad experience on vacation on Carnival Cruise Lines.

Lexie took a cruise on the Carnival Horizon with 16 family members in February and said, “Carnival Cruise Lines, I wasn’t planning on making a video about this, but it’s been exactly a week since this incident took place, and I filled out an incident report at Guest Services while still on the ship, called, emailed, and took the general survey that was sent to my email after our cruise had ended and I’ve still heard zip. So let’s talk about it.”

Lexie said that she and her daughter both slipped and fell because there was vomit on a floor. She said, “I landed on my knee. Salem landed on her head. I’ve beaten myself up about it. There’s nothing I could have done in that moment to make her not hit her head, but that’s where she landed, and she hit it hard.”

She continued, “It’s maybe a couple of minutes after this happened. The bump on Salem’s head, I get kids get goose eggs, but it was huge, like, sticking out an inch from her head. It was already black and blue. It was 45 minutes from when we fell to when we saw an employee. She came up with a paramedic bag but didn’t even set eyes on Salem.”

Lexie said she filed a report but hasn’t heard anything from Carnival.

She said, “So we have a concussed 3-year-old. Sill have not heard a peep back. I can be a pretty understanding person, but my God. Please reach out. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

