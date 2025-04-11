Older Sister Wants To Sell Her Fast Fashion To Make A Quick Buck, But Her Parents Say She Has To Hand Over The Hand Me Downs… And The Money

We all know siblings can fight over belongings.

But in this story, one sister made a profit on old clothes and her sister ratted her out…

Now her parents demand the cash.

So should she show them the money? Let’s see.

AITA for selling my clothes instead of giving them to my sister? I (15f) have a younger sister, Kaydence (11f). We are close in clothing size because I’m pretty thin. She likes to beg for my old clothes, but any time I’ve given her some (including ones I wanted to keep but was forced to give up), she either manages to destroy them the first day she has them or wear them once and then they sit in her drawers for the rest of eternity/throws them out basically.

Ah sisters fighting over clothes. A tale as old as clothes.

We also go clothes shopping every season so we both end up having a lot of clothes. I don’t really want to have a giant stockpile of clothes I don’t wear anymore but I don’t want to give them to Kaydence either since they just go to waste.

Fast fashion is a big problem, so good on her for thinking about it.

I decided to start selling them to my friends and classmates by posting them on Snapchat and Instagram. It also works out, since my parents don’t give us allowances so I have my own pocket money. I’ve made a lot of money by doing this and have over $100 saved.

Good business sense, but I get the sense something else is afoot…

Unfortunately she found out after I refused to give her a sweater I sold to one of my friends already and she told my parents. They basically busted my door down and demanded to know why I was selling my old clothes. I told them that Kaydence doesn’t take care of her clothes like I do and that I am tired of letting them go to waste because it’s not like she doesn’t have her own clothes anyways.

Decent points, but will the parents see her side?

They got mad and said that she’s my sister so I should be giving her my stuff and said I was selfish for selling my clothes instead. They demanded I give them my money so they could buy her replacements of the clothes I sold and tried digging through my room to find the money but luckily I was smart and hid it well.

Savvy and surreptitious, if fashion isn’t her thing she’d be a good criminal!

Now I’m grounded and they said if I sell my clothes I either have to give them the money or they will take my phone away. They also say they’re going to do backpack checks to make sure I’m not sneaking any clothes out. I feel bad since they are my parents and I should probably listen to them.

AITA?

On the one hand, this older sister just wants to dress smart and be smart.

On the other, she didn’t buy the clothes in the first place.

What will our comments decide?

This person says, parents can be wrong too.

Someone else says, no take backs, Mom and Dad!

Another poster thinks if you want to sell something, buy it first.

Another poster agrees, you wanna sell it? You buy it.

And this smooth criminal has a suggestion for smuggling.

This clothes horse says “nay” to hand-me-downs.

I think most people are on her side.

