This Patient Said She Wishes She Never Got LASIK Surgery On Her Eyes. – ‘My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse.’

by Matthew Gilligan

three photos of woman talking about LASIK surgery

TikTok/@dekofamily

I don’t need LASIK surgery…yet…

And it’s stories like these that make me wonder if it’s a bad idea.

A woman named Erica posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why she regrets getting LASIK surgery on her eyes.

woman in a blue sweatshirt

TikTok/@dekofamily

Erica said getting LASIK surgery was the biggest mistake of her life.

She told viewers, “My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse than it was prior to my surgery. The pain is insane. It’s so bad.”

woman talking about LASIK surgery

TikTok/@dekofamily

Erica continued, “Do research on what can go wrong. Because I can tell you, if this comes across your page, this is your sign. Don’t do it.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Doc kept saying ‘It’s normal, time is your friend for healing. I knew in my gut it wasn’t normal what I was experiencing after the procedure. Went in for a second opinion and it is actually NOT normal.”

Erica added, “I’m experiencing a rare complication. Hoping that it doesn’t leave me with permanent damage. 100% not worth the risk.”

woman talking in her kitchen

TikTok/@dekofamily

Check out the video.

@dekofamily

Doc kept saying “it’s normal, time is your friend for healing”. I knew in my gut it wasn’t normal what I was experiencing after the procedure. Went in for a second opinion and it is actually NOT normal. I’m experiencing a “rare complication”. Hoping that it doesn’t leave me with permanent damage. 100% not worth the risk 🤦🏽‍♀️ #lasik #lasikeyesurgery #warning #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Life With Twins 🤍

Erica posted a follow-up video and said that the name of her condition is diffuse lamellar keratitis, or DLK.

@dekofamily

Replying to @Sara

♬ original sound – Life With Twins 🤍

This is how viewers responded.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 1.12.56 PM This Patient Said She Wishes She Never Got LASIK Surgery On Her Eyes. My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse.

Another TikTok user made an interesting comment.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 1.13.11 PM This Patient Said She Wishes She Never Got LASIK Surgery On Her Eyes. My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse.

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 1.13.29 PM This Patient Said She Wishes She Never Got LASIK Surgery On Her Eyes. My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse.

This is pretty scary…

Sometimes the risks aren’t worth it.

