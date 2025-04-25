This Patient Said She Wishes She Never Got LASIK Surgery On Her Eyes. – ‘My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse.’

I don’t need LASIK surgery…yet…

And it’s stories like these that make me wonder if it’s a bad idea.

A woman named Erica posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why she regrets getting LASIK surgery on her eyes.

Erica said getting LASIK surgery was the biggest mistake of her life.

She told viewers, “My vision is awful. I’d say 30 times worse than it was prior to my surgery. The pain is insane. It’s so bad.”

Erica continued, “Do research on what can go wrong. Because I can tell you, if this comes across your page, this is your sign. Don’t do it.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Doc kept saying ‘It’s normal, time is your friend for healing. I knew in my gut it wasn’t normal what I was experiencing after the procedure. Went in for a second opinion and it is actually NOT normal.”

Erica added, “I’m experiencing a rare complication. Hoping that it doesn’t leave me with permanent damage. 100% not worth the risk.”

Check out the video.

Erica posted a follow-up video and said that the name of her condition is diffuse lamellar keratitis, or DLK.

