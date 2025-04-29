‘I applied and got a $10,000 scholarship right off the rip.’ – Taco Bell Employee Is Graduating From College Without Debt Because of Her Job

Here’s yet another reason to eat at Taco Bell!

A former Taco Bell worker named Crimsyn posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she was able to go to college for free all because of her old job.

Crimsyn told viewers, “I am graduating college in less than a month, completely debt-free because of Taco Bell.”

She said she got a job at Taco Bell when she was in high school to help her parents pay bills.

After she’d been working there for six months, Crimsyn’s boss told her she should apply to Taco Bell’s scholarship program.

She said, “I applied and got a $10,000 scholarship right off the rip.”

Crimsyn said she got financial aid and scholarships and that the money that was left over from the Taco Bell scholarship got refunded back to her. She used the money to buy her school books.

She told viewers she could renew the scholarship and all she had to do was send an updated two-minute video every year. Crimsyn said she ended up getting $40,000 over the course of four years.

Crimsyn told viewers, “If you’re in high school and you need a job, go through Taco Bell. It’s a rough job, it can be, but $40,000, college degree for free? Give it to me.”

What an awesome story!

We love to see companies doing the right thing.

