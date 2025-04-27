April 27, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘Bro, I hear a noise.’ – Maytag Dishwasher Owner Noticed That Their Machine Started Smoking… And Then It Caught On Fire

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that doesn’t look good…

A woman named Lizzy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things didn’t exactly go as planned with her Maytag dishwasher.

Lizzy appeared to be on the phone during her video and she can be heard saying, “Bro, I hear a noise. This is the first time I’ve used this, and there’s literally fire coming from my dishwasher.”

She continued, “Holy ****, I may have to call the fire department. I’ll call you back.”

That dishwasher was SMOKING.

Yikes!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared some advice.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She should probably get that replaced…just a thought…

You’ve gotta stay on top of that stuff.

