Young Lady Was Asked To Serve Food To Her Sister’s Boyfriend, But She Refused And Said She’s Not A Servant

Having a constant guest in your house can be annoying.

This young lady explained that her sister’s boyfriend is at their house a lot, but he never cooks or puts away his dishes whenever he comes over.

She’s sick of cleaning up after him.

Now, her sister wants her to do another favor for him, and she said no. Should you have said yes?

Aita for not serving my sisters bf? I (17F) was home alone with my little sister (12). My older sister’s (25) boyfriend (29) was at home, too. He regularly sleeps over, but this time, my sister was at work.

Ever since he’s been here, not once has he ever made his own plate. He’s never put his dishes away or anything of the sort. Now, I understand it the first couple times, but it’s been almost a year now, and he still gets treated like a prince.

Anyways, my sister messaged me and asked me to serve him food. I left her on read, because what the heck do I look like? Then she called me, and I told her I was in bed. So she hung up in my face.

In case anyone’s wondering, they both come home, eat, and leave their mess everywhere, and it ends in me having to clean up after them. He’s a grown man. He’s comfortable enough to go through the fridge or change the TV channel.

I’m sure he can handle serving his own food, too, because I’m no one’s slave. I already have to put up with the mess he leaves behind. AITA?

He has two hands, he can make his own plate.

