TikToker Gives An Important Reminder That You Need To Treat Gift Cards Like Cash After She Had Her $250 Gift Card Stolen

Gift cards are a great thing to receive, but you need to make sure that you keep them safe at all times.

When this TikToker got a $250 gift card for her birthday, she accidentally left it at a restaurant and after she got it back, she later discovered that it had been used.

While at dinner, her family gave her a gift card to a store in the mall for her birthday. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan.

In the video, she explains, “We ate dinner and then left. About five minutes after leaving the restaurant, I realized that I forgot my gift card on the table. So, I called the restaurant and say that I left my gift card. They went and looked, they said Yup, we found it and they said they will have it locked up for you. Come pick it up at the front.”

She picked up the gift card the next day and didn’t think anything of it, but here’s where she discovered the problem.

“Fast forward two months later, I still haven’t used my gift card yet. I’m at the mall and I pass by Aritsiza and I say It’s Time. So, I went into Aritzia and did my little shoppy shop and went up to the register and low and behold, she says that my gift card has a zero balance on it.”

Yikes, that is not good at all.

She goes home and starts investigating.

She says, “I get home and I call Aritzia and I get on the phone with Aritzia and they are like yeah, it was used at the end of December by somebody named Analyse and it was purchased online.”

Oh man, that timeline means it was the people at the restaurant.

I would be so angry.

She wraps up this video with some bad news, “Aritzia says I can’t give you any more information than the date and the first name of the person who used it.”

I would go to the restaurant and see if I could figure this out.

That is a big gift card to just take a loss on.

The video has since been removed, but read on to see what the people in the comments think.

This person says not to assume it is the person at the restaurant.

Here is another person who says not to blame the restaurant.

This commenter has a good question.

I wonder if she ever got her money back.

