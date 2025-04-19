April 19, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Travel Expert Shows You How To Quickly Get A New Passport Photo Taken So You Can Renew Your Passport Faster

by Ben Auxier

@toristateofmind talking about passport photos

TikTok/toristateofmind

A couple years back I was supposed to join some family on my first ever trip to France and then…I didn’t.

I’d forgotten that my passport was expired, and that renewing one takes way longer than you’d think.

But maybe this advice TikTok user @toristateofmind can speed up the process for some:

“I can’t be the only one that didn’t know this. I’ve had to renew my passport.”

“And did you know you don’t have to go to, like, Walgreens or the DMV to take a passport photo anymore?”

“You can literally use an iPhone photo now and just upload it online.”

Public service announcement for passport renewals!! #passportphoto #traveltiktok #traveltips

To be clear, this IS true, though not without its troubleshooting:

But if you do, you might just save yourself a little cash and a trip.

Also, it doesn’t have to be an “iPhone photo.” You can take it with any decent camera.

I think iPhone users just tend to forget non-Apple products exist.

