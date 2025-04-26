Two Entitled Girls Tried To Pressure A Weightlifter To Wrap Up His Leg Day Early So They Could Use The Station, But He Politely Refused And They Made It Awkward

While at the gym, it is important to work out in a way that lets everyone use the equipment.

What would you do if you were using one station, and some entitled girls were being rude by trying to pressure you to leave before you were finished?

That is the situation the weightlifter in this story was in, so he politely refused to wrap up his session early and kept lifting.

Check it out.

AITA for not shortening my workout for two strangers? Yesterday at the gym around 5:30 PM, I started my leg day workout, which is usually the longest of the week. I was using the power rack to do squats, deadlifts, and good mornings, typically taking about 30-40 minutes.

This all seems like a very reasonable workout.

There are three power racks, and I was using one of them. I take about 3-minute rests between squat sets since I’m doing heavy weight for low reps. While I was squatting, two girls, who I’ll call Girl A and Girl B, started waiting behind me. Neither approached me to ask how many sets I had left, but they just hung around. When I finished squatting and began re-racking my weights to prepare for deadlifts, I could tell they assumed I was done. I walked up to Girl A and asked if she was waiting for me to finish. She said yes, so I explained that I still had deadlifts and another movement to do. She responded with “Ugh of course you do…” and I just moved on. As I set up and began deadlifting, both girls stood nearby, rolling their eyes and acting frustrated, as though I should be shortening my workout for them. I decided to be polite and ask Girl A what she wanted to do. She said squats, so I offered her the nearby squatting area, since I wasn’t using it. She declined, so I kept going with my workout. Meanwhile, another guy using a different power rack offered the same to Girl B, but she also declined.

You know they said this in a way to ensure he heard them.

A group of two women then came up, and the girls complained that they had been waiting for 30 minutes, and it was “ridiculous.” I ignored them. When I finished deadlifting, Girl A moved away to warm up. I approached Girl B and, before I could speak, she looked at me and paused her music, saying, “WHAT??? Hold on, I can’t hear you.” I told her I still had one more movement to do and would need 5-10 more minutes.

She is just being rude at this point.

She seemed upset and responded sarcastically, “Okay, that’s fine. I’ve already been here 30 minutes; what’s another 10?” I shook my head and walked away. As I started my next movement, I briefly considered shortening it to avoid further conflict but then decided not to. I didn’t want to reward their rudeness by letting them dictate my workout. I’ve been lifting since 2016 and have always tried to be respectful and kind to others at the gym. When people ask politely, I don’t mind sharing equipment, but the way these girls treated me was unpleasant.

This is the right way to handle the situation, well done.

I continued my workout as planned because being kind is free, and I wasn’t going to let their behavior disrupt my day. Was I wrong for continuing my workout despite their rude behavior? AITA?

No way, they could have asked nicely to slip in between sets, or moved on to another area.

They seem entitled.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Yup, they should have been polite.

This is what I thought as well.

Apparently he was in the wrong.

Here is someone who says he could have let them work in.

This commenter says everyone was wrong here.

These girls could have used any other station.

Take a hint!

