Walmart Worker Was Written Up For Not Fixing Shelf Mistakes, So He Followed The Supervisor’s Feedback And Left With Overtime Instead

Putting expectations in writing can backfire, especially when the person you’re writing up actually follows them.

What would you do if your supervisor penalized you for not fixing a mess they created, only to turn around and stop you from doing exactly what they demanded?

Would you just listen and move on?

Or would you use their own feedback against them and do things by the book?

In the following story, a Walmart overnight stocker finds himself in this exact same situation.

Here’s what he ended up doing.

Just doing my job. A few days ago, I was written up at my job (I’m an overnight stocker at Walmart). The write-up in question was for two (2) unworked cases that had no space on the shelf. I later learn that the supervisor for that area had just placed these items on the tippy top shelf, then written me up about it (pending verification as there was no formal meeting with an impartial witness in the admin office, as per policy). I took his feedback into consideration, which stated that I should check the spaces on the shelf, fix any placement issues, and get to work in that area the next day. This specific area is known for being particularly messed up. I saved this area until I knew this supervisor would be there in the morning.

The supervisor didn’t know what to say.

There I am, with half of the shelf items on the floor as I’m fixing this mess (all for one item). The supervisor notices me and asks what I’m doing, to put the items back on the shelf, and just find a space for my one item. At this point, I pull my phone out and show him his own feedback that states that I should fix the shelving issues. He stares for a moment, trying to reason with me in the interest of time, which I want as much as possible since I’m paid hourly. We came to the agreement that I should respect all supervisors and their input.

It all worked out well for him.

Fine with me. So I pick the next box up, walk it to its location, and there’s another such mess. (Skipping what we already know happens) I quote him in saying I should respect the supervisor’s input, and reference his posted feedback. That day, I left with an hour of overtime and a separate supervisor who said they would look into the validity of my write-up.

Wow! That supervisor never learns.

