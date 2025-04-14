April 14, 2025 at 8:49 am

Walmart’s Mac & Cheese Is Half The Price Of Kraft, But Can It Pass A Taste Test?

by Ben Auxier

Morgan Chomps with some mac and cheese

TikTok/morganchompz

Growing up, mac and cheese was always my favorite lunch – I absolutely loved it.

I especially loved the way my grandparents made it.

To this day, I’m not sure how they adjusted the recipe, but it was just heaven.

Of course, if you wanna mac on a budget, you should give this video a watch from TikTok user @morganchompz:

Morgan Chomps with some mac and cheese

TikTok/morganchompz

“Can you guess which one is Walmart’s and which one is Kraft’s?”

She holds up two bowls of mac and cheese, which she presumably prepared inside her home and then…brought out to her car.

Brand identity, yanno?

But anyway.

“Today we’re comparing Kraft’s Mac and cheese to Walmart’s mac and cheese.”

Morgan Chomps with some mac and cheese

TikTok/morganchompz

“This box of Kraft costs $1.24 at Walmart, and a box of Walmart’s costs 58 cents. This is how they compare side by side. Walmart’s is a lot more orange and just easy looking. The noodle shapes look the same, and I feel like you get about the same amount of noodles per box.”

Morgan Chomps with some mac and cheese

TikTok/morganchompz

“Let’s start with name brand. This has classic skinny macaroni noodles with a smooth and creamy cheese sauce that, of course, comes as a powder. I always feel like these are a cross between butter noodles and Mac and cheese, just because they’re so buttery. I love how the cheese sauce gets inside of the noodles. I mean, it’s a classic. It tastes like childhood.”

Morgan Chomps with some mac and cheese

TikTok/morganchompz

“Now for Walmart. Same deal, cheese powder and all. Now, I know Walmart’s might look a little bit more cheesy, but honestly, it really isn’t. It’s still cheesy, don’t get me wrong, and buttery, but it doesn’t pack like, an extra cheesy punch.”

Morgan Chomps with some mac and cheese

TikTok/morganchompz

“So is Walmart’s mac and cheese a worthy dupe for Kraft’s? Honestly, yeah. They’re pretty identical from the noodles to the cheese sauce itself. I don’t feel like either one is more creamy than the other. Same taste, same texture, pretty similar experience as always.”

@morganchompz

KRAFT VS. WALMART MAC AND CHEESE! 🧀 have you had both? which are you choosing? #macandcheese #kraft #walmartfinds #cheese #kraftmacandcheese #pasta #walmarthaul #groceryshopping #groceryhaul #greatvalue #cheapmeals #copycatrecipe #dupe #foodfind #tastetest #foodreview #morganchomps

♬ original sound – Morgan Chomps

Of course, there are other options as well.

2025 03 23 00 40 54 Walmarts Mac & Cheese Is Half The Price Of Kraft, But Can It Pass A Taste Test?

Most aren’t too picky about it.

2025 03 23 00 41 11 Walmarts Mac & Cheese Is Half The Price Of Kraft, But Can It Pass A Taste Test?

Though there are still some purists out there.

2025 03 23 00 41 20 Walmarts Mac & Cheese Is Half The Price Of Kraft, But Can It Pass A Taste Test?

And you’d be surprised how deep the fandom goes.

2025 03 23 00 41 28 Walmarts Mac & Cheese Is Half The Price Of Kraft, But Can It Pass A Taste Test?

Time to make some mac and cheese!

