Walmart’s Mac & Cheese Is Half The Price Of Kraft, But Can It Pass A Taste Test?

Growing up, mac and cheese was always my favorite lunch – I absolutely loved it.

I especially loved the way my grandparents made it.

To this day, I’m not sure how they adjusted the recipe, but it was just heaven.

Of course, if you wanna mac on a budget, you should give this video a watch from TikTok user @morganchompz:

“Can you guess which one is Walmart’s and which one is Kraft’s?”

She holds up two bowls of mac and cheese, which she presumably prepared inside her home and then…brought out to her car.

Brand identity, yanno?

But anyway.

“Today we’re comparing Kraft’s Mac and cheese to Walmart’s mac and cheese.”

“This box of Kraft costs $1.24 at Walmart, and a box of Walmart’s costs 58 cents. This is how they compare side by side. Walmart’s is a lot more orange and just easy looking. The noodle shapes look the same, and I feel like you get about the same amount of noodles per box.”

“Let’s start with name brand. This has classic skinny macaroni noodles with a smooth and creamy cheese sauce that, of course, comes as a powder. I always feel like these are a cross between butter noodles and Mac and cheese, just because they’re so buttery. I love how the cheese sauce gets inside of the noodles. I mean, it’s a classic. It tastes like childhood.”

“Now for Walmart. Same deal, cheese powder and all. Now, I know Walmart’s might look a little bit more cheesy, but honestly, it really isn’t. It’s still cheesy, don’t get me wrong, and buttery, but it doesn’t pack like, an extra cheesy punch.”

“So is Walmart’s mac and cheese a worthy dupe for Kraft’s? Honestly, yeah. They’re pretty identical from the noodles to the cheese sauce itself. I don’t feel like either one is more creamy than the other. Same taste, same texture, pretty similar experience as always.”

Of course, there are other options as well.

Most aren’t too picky about it.

Though there are still some purists out there.

And you’d be surprised how deep the fandom goes.

Time to make some mac and cheese!

