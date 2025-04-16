We’ve All Been Using Our Refrigerators Wrong, And This Guy Is Here To Set The Record Straight

I wish I could remember to whom to attribute the joke, but I remember seeing a meme once with a photo of one of those little covered ledges at the top of a fridge with the caption “I call this part of the fridge ‘The Butter’s Penthouse.'”

That made sense to me, since I honestly never took the time to try to understand the function of any of the compartments.

Good thing videos like this one exist.

Here’s a tip from TikTok user @taappliances:

“Here’s something I didn’t know until I started working at an appliance store,” he begins.

“I never knew that most people are actually using their crisper drawers in their refrigerators wrong.”

“A lot of people set their humidity control to the wrong setting, or don’t use it at all when they’re adding fruits and vegetables to their crisper drawers, and that can actually affect the lifespan of your fresh produce. When you’re storing leafy vegetables such as lettuce or things like broccoli, cucumber, carrots, and vegetables like that, you wanna have those vents closed off. That way the humidity stays inside of the crisper drawer, and you don’t have to worry about your vegetables drying out.”

“However, for fruits such as apples, pears, and peaches, and soft vegetables that are more likely to get over ripe and go mushy, such as peppers, you’re gonna wanna set that vent to be more open. This is gonna allow the ethylene gas that builds up to be released, because ethylene gas causes fruits and vegetables to ripen more, meaning keeping that gas trapped in is gonna cause your fruits and vegetables to go mushy faster.”

“Who knew?”

Well now we do!

Of course, some use it for other things. Like cheese:

Or pet food:



Or all the extra energy drinks:



Or soda:



Or…the opposite of fruits and vegetables:



How do you use it?

And will you change your fridge ways after seeing this video?

