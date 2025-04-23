Manipulative Neighbor Sold Used Earbuds To A Grieving Man, So They Got A Big “Package” That Was Pretty Embarrassing

Nobody likes to feel taken advantage of especially when they’re grieving. That’s bound to push someone over the edge.

In this story, someone seeks public revenge on a tricky neighbor… with a pretty big “package.”

Let’s see what this story delivers…

Unassuming man sells me (not) brand new earbuds the day of my dad’s funeral I have done so much in the year since then, and will be culminating with the climax today. I have built a very large box, with an adult toy on it – very obvious. Wrapped in electrical tape.

Sounds like a very specific arts and crafts project.

With big glittery letters that say what the toy is. Real UPS tags on it.

Also labels that say “always discreet packaging.” I’ll be dropping it off at his neighbor’s house so he has to get it from the neighbor, knowing UPS also saw it.

Oh they’ve gone… all the way with this one.

I told him when he didn’t want to refund me for the earbuds that he would forever regret that choice, because I live for this. Wish we could share pics.

I mean, yeah, pics or it didn’t happen. Although, maybe this one is better left to the imagination.

What does our comments section on Reddit think of this revenge?

Sounds like this salacious package is not getting returned to sender.

