She Got A Pedicure It Almost Ruined The Whole Weekend. – ‘I started to notice these burning pains and I looked down and I saw my legs.’

Going into the salon for a pedicure is a great way to relax and leave looking your best.

When this TikToker did it, however, she left with something unexpected and unwelcome, so she made a video about it.

She starts off the video by saying, “I don’t know what the **** just happened at the nail salon. I can’t even speak. I was just getting a pedicure, like a plain pedicure and calus scrub and I was getting my nails done.”

From there, her experience goes down fast.

She says, “It was like 20-30 minutes after the pedicure was done, I started to notice these burning pains and I looked down and I saw my legs were just splotchy and red.”

Ouch! She does show the issue in the video, and it looks like it really hurts.

When she went back into the salon, they did put some type of cream on them, but they were speaking another language so it isn’t clear what it was. She goes on with the video saying, “I’ve just honestly had the most chaotic past two days ever.”

She was getting ready for a big concert event she wanted to attend, and now this. That is rough.

She wraps up the video by saying, “I’m really shaken up right now, like this is not the vibe, this is not supposed to be my vibe and my energy going into this weekend, at all.” Then she shows her legs again and says, “This is like an hour or two later.”

They still look pretty raw, hopefully, it gets better soon.

I wonder if she has had this type of reaction before.

Make sure to watch the full video below to see just how bad it got.

@caitlynraee Does anyone know what possibly caused this??? I don’t know what to do either I am in so much pain Coachella day 0 wtf is this energy #nails #coachella ♬ original sound – Caitlyn Rae

Read the comments below to see what people think.

This person explains what the people at the salon were saying.



This commenter says it looks like a chemical burn.



Good idea, get it treated and documented.

That looks very painful.

They definitely messed up.

