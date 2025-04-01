His Neighbor’s Son Kept Being Rude And Having Parties While His Parents Were Away, So A Landowner Set A Trap To Get Him To Rat Himself Out To His Parents And Put An End To The Late Night Parties

When living out in the country, you can expect that your neighbors will make some noise.

What would you do if your neighbor’s son was constantly having parties while his parents were out of town and they refused to keep it down late at night?

That is the situation the landowner in this story was in, so he got out the guns and had some fun until the son turned himself in to his parents.

Let’s read all the details.

Neighbors sons life ruined after messing with my maniacal father We are from the south, and now when they first moved in we used to shoot guns a lot just for fun and had little games like “who had the better shot” and stuff like that. Well, they were from Cali, so they had never shot, or knew anything about guns and it startled them. They asked us to not shoot during the evening if that was possible because they host dinner parties quite frequently for their clients whom are from Cali as well and last time they said they were all “scared to death”. So we stopped since they asked politely. We stopped at around 2-3PM before the evening, then they said they were leaving town for a few months and their son would be their, so if possible, they would like my dad to keep an eye on him and check up on him. Well, he partied a lot.

No big deal, not his problem.

My dad didn’t say anything about it really since he was 21 and it wasn’t any of his business if he got drunk, smoked weed, ect. But he looked out for potentially harmful things like doing something stupid like drunk driving and stuff like that. And then the almost NIGHTLY raves started about 2 weeks in, and at first we didn’t care. Their property, their business, but then it got louder as they built a party area not but about 50ft away from our house on their property line.

The noise became a problem.

We then just asked nicely to keep it down a little since they came closer and we had a baby (the second of my 4 little sisters) in the house that was losing a LOT of sleep over this and he acted all smug, and said “its the country baby, no noise violations out here!” and went on to even saying things like “that’s on you bro for having a kid.” He then proceeded to say “your kids health is not my problem guy.” Now, my dad is not a violent person at ALL. My dad is quite the pacifist and believes we can solve more with words that fist, but don’t literally say, “I’m gonna ruin your child’s health because I’m a jerk” and then act surprised when he starts moving towards you to beat you.

It didn’t escalate into a fight.

Needless to say he (like most punks) didn’t try to fight but had his friends jump in front of him whilst he talked. My mom talked my dad down and we went back. Well, my dad had enough, so he did what he always does when he would think. He lit a cigarette and sat outside and watched nature.

At least they will have some fun.

He then, with a skin crawling, gut bubbling, devilish smile turned to me and said “son, go get our guns.. and bring out the targets. Also, get the cheap ammo we are gonna burn through it.” So, being in a southern state and just right outside city limits, we shot our guns with extra cheap ammo. All. Night. Long. For about 3 weeks. 50 foot from the neighbor, right at targets and ignored them as they pleaded with us to stop.

The sheriff got annoyed.

They called the sheriff so much, they started ignoring them and never sent another car and even threatened them to stop calling as what we were doing was very legal. My dad said the last time they came out and told them we are withing our rights to do this he said “its the country baby, no noise violations out here!” And that’s true, its all community regulated. If our nice neighbors asked us to keep it down, we did. That’s what you do, you be be polite to your neighbor, but this guy was the opposite of “neighborly” and i doubt couldn’t even spell “polite,” so we continued until he fell into stage two of my fathers trickery.

Now it’s getting good!

He told his parents… “Mwuhahahaha!” is the mental sound my father made with his big, jokers grin as he ran to get his house phone and call them to tell him that we were “scaring them with our big bad shotguns and hunting rifles.” The call came while the party was still going on. And that was PRECISELY the plan for my dad. You see, my dad played chess, not checkers.

His parents will be quite upset with him I’m sure.

And just like a pawn, he moved and manipulated him into thinking it was his idea to call his parents but it was my dad leading him in that direction all along. My dad you see, he is a bit manipulative against people he doesn’t like and as a person that has done a combination of sales and hard labor, he knows how to read and play on train of thought and emotion. He could manipulate them into doing whatever he wanted. Well, EL Dumbo and his big ears fell for it. You see, his parents didn’t want him partying or drinking, and as Christians they REALLY didn’t want him smoking weed.

He basically ratted himself out to his parents.

So when they talked to him they heard the music and knew immediately that there was a party, my dad very loudly said, “young man I need to speak with your parents about this, I smell marijuana, you reek of alcohol and these parties are getting out of hand.” His parents heard him say that and ordered him to put my dad on the phone. He then told them everything but made it sound like the son wouldn’t give him the number to their hotel (before the mass popularity of everyone having cellphones + they were older people like in their late 50’s), which was true BUT he technically never asked further after the first time that he did. He then told them about the state of their and our property because of this. They were back in only 7 hours via flight (they were coming back that day and that was a part of the plan as well) and found the place trashed.

That was generous of them.

They not only apologized but offered us a vacation. They owned some hotel in LA (I don’t remember which one, it was like a 3 star) and gave us a 2 week pass. Free food ect. It was fun, didn’t lose anything in LA (which is a very nice southern way of saying i would NEVER live there even if you paid me) but was fun none the less.

It didn’t work out well for the neighbors’ son.

I heard they kicked him out too after that since he refused to look for a job and refused to work for the family business. Best part is, since his parents were honest people, they told the dean of his collage he was attending that they will no longer be paying his tuition, so if he doesn’t get you the money, to drop him. And that’s what they did, future ruined, now working at the local McDonald’s and lives in a run down part of town instead of his families really nice 6 bedroom, 4 bath house.

All because he was entitled and thought he could get away with anything.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this story.

Guns can sure make a lot of noise.

This is one way to solve the problem.

This kid just sounds spoiled.

Here is someone from LA who wants to move away.

This kid really dug his own grave.

