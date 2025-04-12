April 12, 2025 at 3:49 am

Menopause Hit And Brought Along A Lot Of Acne For Her, And Now Her Husband Is Pressuring Her To Use Medication That Have Scary Side Effects

If you feel relieved to be done with the acne stage of your life, bad news.

It can come back.

Just listen to this story where a woman dealing with menopause is also dealing with horrible acne.

She doesn’t seem to be overly concerned about it, but her family keeps pestering her.

Should she listen to them or ignore them?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my husband that I’m not going on accutane for my acne?

I’ll (44f) try to make this short and fair.

An unexpected result of my menopause is really bad cystic acne.

The acne started last May and it’s been getting worse and worse.

Unfortunately, it’s one of many things that can happen at this stage.

My husband (47m) has recently started asking me to go on accutane.

I’m not here to judge anyone who takes it nor doesn’t take it, but for me, the side effects sound scary.

And now the pressure is really on.

My husband has been getting more and more frustrated, to the point where he’s accusing me of ruining our marriage.

My eldest daughter (23f) is also on my case.

She says that my acne is embarrassing her, and that I’m just being stubborn.

AITA?

She shouldn’t feel pressured to take any medication that she doesn’t feel comfortable taking, especially for something cosmetic.

Let’s look at the comments on Reddit:

Why are they being like this?

Obviously this is and should be your choice.

Some do find meds to be a life-saver.

They should find it within themselves to be way more supportive.

