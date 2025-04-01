Neighbor Said She Would Split The Garden Area With Them And Selected Her Side, So This Couple Invested Lots Of Time And Money To Make Their Half Nice, But Now The Neighbor Wants To Switch Sides Each Year

When working in a shared garden area, you want to make sure that you know which areas are your responsibility so you can take proper care of them.

What would you do if your neighbor, who didn’t put in much effort at all, wanted to swap areas each year so that she could benefit from your hard work?

That is the situation the gardeners in this story are in, and they want to refuse to alternate areas each year.

Let’s see why she wants to alternate and they don’t.

AITAH for telling my neighbor she can’t have my side of the garden My partner and I live in a multi-family home with 4 separate units. We have a large backyard with a two-sided garden. Of note, my partner and I are the newest tenants to the house. Last year, my partner wanted to grow vegetables in the garden. He talked with the one other neighbor who uses the garden.

The other neighbor told him that she wanted a specific side, so my partner took the other side. We, my partner and I spent a lot of money on new fresh soil, plant food, everything. Spent countless hours tilling and making it great for growing. We did a great job. Our neighbor did not do such a great job.

She did not buy fresh soil and nutrients like we did. She was constantly blaming her lack of growth and our success on the amount of sunlight. They are literally a foot apart. There is no difference in the sunlight.

Fast forward to this year and we see her setting up on our side of the garden. We approached her and said that we did not agree that she can just claim our side, as we put so much time and money into it already. Not to mention the fact that she was the one who decided what side she wanted to begin with. We got into a big argument.

Landlord thinks we should alternate sides every year as a resolution. We disagree. AITAH?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

