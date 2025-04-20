His Company Was Going South Quick, So This Honeymooner Decided To Get Back At The Boss By Getting A Divorce… From The Company

Hasn’t everyone dreamt of a Jerry Maguire “I quit” moment?

In this story, an undervalued employee lives the dream.

Show me the money!

Adios sucker My workplace was headed for the porcelain, but it all hit the fan while I was on vacation for my honeymoon.

Wonder what they mean by that?

My boss was transferring to another location and her replacement came in, trashing all of her hard work to get our location running somewhat better. And there was talk of me being written up for something out of the scope of my responsibilities (I was a contributing factor but not sole cause).

Uh-oh, sounds like he might have trouble in paradise. Is the honeymoon over?

My hours were also changed and I was never notified so I’m refusing the change; the new boss believed fellow staff were responsible for telling me and that’s garbage. So while off, I had 2 interviews and an offer, which I accepted.

New job, new guy. How’re they gonna break the news?

Today the new boss is fake nice to me, thinking I don’t know all of the nonsense that went on while I was off, and she tried to explain it and justify it. Finally she starts talking the future plans for all of us and then asks me what I had in mind or the prior manager and I were working on. So I dropped my two weeks notice on her.

Bam! How’s the boss gonna manage that?

My future endeavors will be elsewhere, darling. Let me also add that my employer has had a mass exodus (20+) in the region I work in due to upper management treating us all like dirt. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Sounds like everybody’s moving on.

Hasta la vista, baby.

This guy *won’t* be back.

