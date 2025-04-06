When Two Strangers Sat Next To Him In An Otherwise Nearly Empty Movie Theater, He Did His Best To Ruin Their Experience

When you go to a movie at the theater, it is common curtesy to be quiet, stay off your phone, and when possible, spread out in the theater so you aren’t crowding anyone.

What would you do if you had a ticket in the iMAX theater what was nearly empty, and two strangers came up and took the seats right next to you just to try to get you to move?

That is what happened to the movie lover in this story, so he ended up sitting behind them and did all he could to ruin their movie experience.

Petty Vengeance Is Best Served Loud, With a Bucket of Popcorn and An Empty Cup of Soda! A few moments ago, I received a memory notification from Facebook of the time I went to see Madame Web in IMAX last year, and I thought to myself, what an awesome story to share. If not just for laughs. Here we go: Throughout all of 2023 and 2024, I avoided opening weekend of films I wanted to see like the plague. After the COVID peak, and everything started re-opening, something clicked in people.

People can be very rude.

I can’t properly explain it in any other way other than people decided that it was perfectly fine for them to be a jerk during a movie, and ruin the experience for other people. Except for a handful of movies, I paid the $20 at-home showing of films I wanted to see to avoid any confrontations and that NICOLE KIDMAN AMC BUFFER! For those reasons, I still avoided opening weekend, but I would go see them during the workweek. Unfortunately, near every film I went to go see was accompanied by a jerk still, and Madame Web was my breaking point.

It was a pretty empty movie theater.

When I purchased the Madame Web ticket, there were only FIVE PEOPLE in the 310-SEAT AUDITORIUM, all of whom were spread apart, and none were on the same row. Perfect. Now, I will admit, I did purchase my seat on the same row as someone else, BUT we were 10 seats apart, and as it turned out, the other person was an elderly gentleman that I’ve seen enough times that we had begun getting chummy. A pleasant surprise. What wasn’t a pleasant surprise, was the couple who came rolling in halfway through the trailers, pulling up on me and saying I was in one of their seats.

Hopefully this is just a simple mistake.

I whipped my ticket out like a gunslinger from The Quick and the Dead, and sure enough, I was in my row and my seat. How did I know? Because I am an adult, and therefore can read the ticket, the letter on the floor, and the number on my seat’s armrest.

This is weird.

When I asked them to check their tickets, I noticed that they bought the seat to my left and the seat to my right. WHICH MEANS, this couple went to the ticket counter, and when they were asked what seats they wanted, took their finger, pressed on the screen, and selected THOSE seats, and when I confronted them on it, they basically told me that if I didn’t like it, I could always move to a different seat. So, I got up, left the auditorium, went to the ticket person and asked him to pull up the seating chart, AND SURE ENOUGH, I was correct.

So, this was definitely intentional then.

The guy even asked me if my friends found me, and when I told them what was up, his response was “So these randoms bought these seats directly beside you?” I took a picture of the seating chart (which I can’t share on here, unfortunately), and told the guy that you may receive a call about an unruly movie goer. He knew what I was about to do, and he told me he’d keep an open ear for it. MY PARTNER IN CRIME!

Time to be the type of movie goer he despises.

The gloves were off. I bought popcorn, a drink, and the loudest effing candy I could buy. Throughout the film, I was that jerk. I sat directly behind them. Thankfully, the film was so ridiculously loud and so ridiculously terrible, I wasn’t bothering anyone else in the theater.

They should have just gotten up and moved.

I kicked their seats, I was throwing popcorn, I was chewing the candy with my mouth open, I was adding commentary, I was sucking on an empty cup for, like, 45 minutes. I even took a phone call, and they just sat there and took it. By the end of the film, they were the first ones out of the theater, practically running, and the old guy gave me a thumbs up, and I bought him an overpriced beverage from their bar, and THAT is the end of the story.

Why would they ever purchase those two seats when the theater is nearly empty?

