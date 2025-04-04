When You Drop Your Truck Off At The Mechanic, You Don’t Expect To See It In A Drive Thru Later That Day. But That’s What Happened To This Woman.

When you take your car into a mechanic to have it fixed you should be able to expect that they will be focused on the job.

When this TikToker went over to In & Out Burger while her car was worked on, she got quite a surprise, so she made a video about it.

The video starts out with her sitting at an outdoor table and the caption says, “When you leave your truck at the mechanic shop then you see it at the In and Out drive thru.”

Yikes, I would be really surprised. She then says, “That’s mine. That’s mine! Where’s it going? That is MINE!”

They might just be testing it out after doing the work I guess.



Whatever they are doing, I would be really shocked about it.

I wonder if she got up and went back to the mechanic or finished her lunch first.

On a positive note, her truck is clearly running, so hopefully, they fixed whatever problem it had.

Still, it would be pretty shocking to see your mechanic driving your truck through the drive thru.

Check out the full video below:

You can read the comments as well.

This person recommends taking a picture of the mileage when dropping it off.

Here is someone who says they are supposed to drive them.

Another person reminding everyone that driving after a repair is normal.

Whether they are supposed to or not, this would be surprising.

