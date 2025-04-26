Wife Comes Home To No Birthday Cupcakes Left, So She Confronts Her Husband Over His Sneaky Snack Attack

After a stressful week and an underwhelming birthday cake from her husband, a woman comes home to find that her specialty birthday cupcakes—gifted by her work team—are mysteriously gone.

When she finds out her husband ate all three without leaving any, she confronts him, and now she’s wondering if she overreacted.

My husband ate my birthday cupcakes I’ve had a heck of a week. Crazy, stress at work. My birthday was this week. It was a few days after my works’ biggest fundraiser of the year. So very stressful. My work team met on my bday to rehash the event. And they surprised me with specialty cupcakes. (Not cheap grocery store cupcakes.) They sent me home with the three extra.

As I walked in the door, my husband was putting candles on a cake he got me. It was a cheap grocery store cake. He clearly didn’t plan ahead and bought one already prepared and had them put my name on it. Whatever. We were not able to celebrate my bday together, as he went to his son’s game. So I went out to eat with my kids. We go home and had the cake he bought me. My husband got home when I was going to bed. He asked me how the cake was. I was honest – it was dry, not great.

24 hours later. I get home from work today, was looking forward to a specialty cupcake. They were gone. He ate all 3 within 24 hours. Didn’t leave me any. When I told him that made me mad. He said I didn’t tell him what cake I wanted. He did not ask me – but as a mother, why must I plan everything. Even for my own birthday?! Ugh. AITAH for being hurt and disappointed and telling him?!

But Reddit says no…her husband is a jerk.

When you’re left without cupcakes and a husband who doesn’t seem to get it, some things are just hard to swallow.

You don’t take a woman’s birthday cupcakes. Period.

