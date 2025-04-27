Woman Accidentally Opened A Neighbor’s Takeout Delivery, And Then The Police Showed Up At Her Door Ten Minutes Later

When takeout gets mixed up at the door, sometimes a simple mistake can spiral into something much bigger than expected.

So, what would you do if you accidentally opened a neighbor’s food delivery, thinking it was yours?

Would you try to find the owner?

Or would you wait until they found you?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and is not sure what to think.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for opening a neighbors take out bag that came with my food? I ordered takeout tonight from a new rotisserie chicken restaurant, too tired from driving home from vacation. When it arrived, I asked my husband to grab the food while I warmed the baby’s bottle and got her food ready. After I walked over to the table where he was unpacking the takeout bags, he said, “I didn’t know you ordered from Five Guys,” which is when we realized that someone else’s food must have been mistakenly delivered to us. We didn’t eat it, just set it aside in case someone came.

The neighbor came looking for her food.

A lady then knocks on our door and asks if we got a Five Guys delivery. We said yes, but we had already opened it before we realized our mistake, but we hadn’t eaten any. She left without a word, talking on her cell phone. About 10 minutes later, there was another knock. To my surprise, the police were here and asked if I had ordered takeout and if the food was at my door. I explained our mistake, then basically said, “Have a good night,” and left. I feel bad for opening the food, but it was an honest mistake. The police showing up has me questioning myself, though.

Wow! That was some sort of reaction.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers have to say about the situation.

Most people would never think about calling the police for something that was an honest mistake.

