Woman Encouraged Her Kid To Ask A GameStop Employee An Obscure Question, But The Employee Was On Her Lunch Break. So The Mom Was Not Happy With The Answer.

Some employee uniforms make it really obvious where you work.

For example, maybe the name of the company is on a hat or shirt the employees all wear.

Imagine wearing a uniform that makes it obvious where you work, but you aren’t at work.

You’re on your lunch break, and then a stranger comes up to you and asks you a question about where you work.

How would you handle this situation?

That’s what the employee in this story experiences.

She tries to reply as nicely as possible, but it’s still not good enough for the stranger.

Let’s see what happens.

I work at GameStop, this is a McDonalds. So last holiday season when I still worked for good ole Gamestop, there was a McDonalds a block away that I decided to go to for my lunch break. We don’t have a uniform per say, we just have to wear either a nice shirt or one that we sell and some nice pants with our name tag on. I’m standing in line after ordering my food, and this kid and his mom are standing a couple feet away from me, and I hear the following:

The kid clearly had a question.

Mom: It’s okay, she works there, she’ll be able to tell you. Kid: Yeah mom but she looks like she’s on her break… Mom: Oh it doesn’t matter! Ask her, so we don’t have to waste a trip. I kind of roll my eyes but turn to the kid when he walks over and ask him what’s up.

The mom didn’t like her answer.

He then asks me if my store had some random, obscure PS3 game in stock. I kind of smiled, shrugged and said I had no idea, you’d have to call and ask or go up there and check. The mom gets really huffy when she hears that and is like “Um, we don’t want to waste all that time if you don’t have it, so if you could just look it up on your phone that’d be great!”

She really couldn’t help.

At this point my food is ready so I grab it and just shake my head at the lady. “Sorry, but I’d have to be at a computer to do that. Listen, I have to go, I only have 10 minutes left of my break and I haven’t eaten yet. Just call the store and they can check for you!” I just kind of book it out of there and go back to the store and eat. A little bit later the pair comes into the store and the lady tries to report me to my manager for refusing to help her at McDonalds. My manager just laughs at her and says I wasn’t on the clock or even IN THE STORE so she can’t help her. We didn’t have the game btw.

That mom was being ridiculous.

Props to the kid for thinking it was a bad idea to ask the GameStop employee a question when she was on her lunch break.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

