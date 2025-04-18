Woman Gets Mistaken For An Employee And Decides To Just Help Her Anyway. But Then The Customer Asks A Question She Didn’t Know The Answer To.

It can feel a bit offensive when someone simply assumes you work at a store and starts asking you questions, but it happens.

In this woman’s case, though, she didn’t bat an eye and simply helped a woman who assumed she was an employee.

It could have gone awry, but it didn’t!

Let’s read this wholesome story.

How about a wholesome one? Yesterday, I was shopping at a fabric store (that’s going out of business) & a woman asked for information on 2 sewing machines.

She thought she was an employee. She was not, but she helped her anyway.

I have the store’s app, and if it’s in a good mood it can scan the bar code & show the product page, so I did that to both boxes.

Read her some of the information, answered as many questions as I could, etc.

But then she asked something she didn’t know.

She then asked if the store was now only taking cash, and I told her “I don’t know, I don’t work here,” which sent her into a chorus of apologies & thank yous. I offered to carry one to the register and she could pick it up there (The line was horrendous! Easily 50 people, and the woman was maybe 70 years old?) but she said no.

This was a nice interaction, despite her assuming she was an employee.

Let’s read the comments.

I agree.

Yup.

Someone shares their experience.

Aren’t we all?

Another commenter chimes in.

Boriiing.

This is basically a ‘Karen’ who went to therapy and didn’t get out of the house on an empty stomach.

Wholesome and safe for all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.