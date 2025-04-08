Woman Got Revenge On Her Boyfriend For Cheating On Her, But The Woman’s Roommate Is Considering Telling The Boyfriend What She Did

Is it ever a good idea to insert yourself in the middle of a couple’s drama?

In today’s story, one woman knows something her roommate did that would make the roommate’s boyfriend really upset if he found out.

She wants to tell him, but she’s not sure if she should.

Let’s read all the details to decide what she should do.

WIBTA if I told my housemate his girlfriend cancelled his student finance application I (20F) live in a uni house with a girl and her boyfriend (both 19F). In first year I used to be close friends with this girl but this academic year, after moving in together, we had a falling out. Over the course of our friendship, it became clear that she was a person of questionable character.

The roommate did something really mean to get revenge on her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend (who isn’t the best person either) had cheated on her before her and I met and she told me with pride that she had hacked into his student finance account and cancelled his application. She said that he has no idea about it and that he thinks there was an error with the system that he’d luckily managed to sort out in time. Since the falling out she’s been really spiteful towards me and to this day, 5 months later, it’s really awkward.

She wants to tell the roommate’s boyfriend what she did.

I waited until my annoyance over the falling out had subsided before considering telling her BF as I feel like if I tell him it should purely be because it’s the right thing to do. They’re moving in together next year and I’m not sure whether to tell him or not. If I tell him too early she’d find out and I’m scared of the way she would act towards me (a bit of a selfish reason not to though), but if I tell him too late they’d be living together and that’s not fair on him. I’m not sure it’s even my place to say anything. What’s the right thing to do?

That’s a tough situation!

I can understand why she wants to warn the boyfriend, but it might be better to stay out of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this situation.

This person thinks she should’ve told him right away.

Another person thinks the couple deserve each other.

Telling him could backfire.

She should only tell him if she tells him anonymously.

This is a tricky situation.

Maybe she should mind her business.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.