Woman Knows Her Daycare Job Uniform Looks Like A Popular Store’s Uniform, So When A Customer Assumed She Was A Store Employee She Played Along

A lot of uniforms at different companies look the same if you don’t pay attention to the logo.

For example, in today’s story, one woman knows that her uniform as a daycare employee looks very similar to the uniform at a popular store.

She knew it was possible that a customer at the store might think she’s a store employee, but she didn’t realize how mean customers can be!

Let’s see how she handles a crazy customer.

My 3 Year Old Students Read Better Than You I have never been mistaken as an employee because I’m usually with other people or if I’m alone I have a bright purple bag on my shoulders that screams “I don’t work here.” Oh, how the turn tables. I work at a daycare during my college breaks and our uniforms are khaki pants and a blue polo like every retail store ever.

I can see an easy mixup waiting to happen.

Now, I teach 2/3 year olds so my days are long and hectic which means I tend to go immediately home from work. Until last Friday. I had some holiday shopping to do and I didn’t want to run out later so I took the plunge and went to the store known for khakis and blue polos and or vests. That was an obvious mistake.

The shopping trip started out okay.

So I go in, grab a basket and start shopping, navigating the holiday retail madness. I’ve got some candy, some pj pants and a sweater in my basket when I’m standing in the shoe aisle browsing slippers for my mom. Cue the lady with an overflowing cart who I’ll refer to as Colossal Witch or CW.

She tried to move out of CW’s way.

So CW flies down the aisle and comes to a screeching halt by my side. I’m blissfully unaware, looking at some fox slippers when I hear a loud “EXCUSE ME!” and a nudge from the cart. I look up, see CW, sheepishly smile and go “Sorry.” Before scooting out of the way because I think she wants to get through. “Where are the Christmas sweaters?” She demands, frowning like she just smelled the nastiest fart.

She tried to explain the mixup.

I raise an eyebrow before the obvious hits me. I chuckle and shake my head. “Sorry, I know I look like I work here but I don’t.” I then point to the gigantic logo on my polo which is a very large bird with the words “FLOWERS SCHOOLS” around it. Oh but if that was the end of it we wouldn’t be here, would we?

CW thought she was lying about where she worked.

The convo that followed went like this: CW: Ugh, lazy kids these days! Just tell me where your Christmas sweaters are! Me: Listen, ma’am, I don’t work here. I work at Flowers Schools. It says it on my shirt. CW: Stop lying and just help me!

She decided to literally spell it out for this lady.

I’m usually a very anxious and spineless person but sometimes the angry confrontational jerk inside of me pops out. This is one of those few times. Me: Look lady, my 3 year old students read better than you! I don’t work here! I work at Flowers Schools! I’ll spell it out for you F L O W E R S S C H O O L S I spelled sooooooooo slowly and I could just see the realization hit this lady’s face but oh no, she’s not finished!

She was proud of herself for standing up for herself.

CW: I wanna speak to your manager! Me: You’ll have to go to my actual job to do that. Have a nice day ma’am, maybe you should read more. I grabbed the fox slippers and walked away, feeling slightly triumphant at the fact that I for once, did not cry while being verbally berated.

Good for her! But I bet she’ll be hesitant to go shopping without changing after work next time. Customers are crazy!

