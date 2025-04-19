Woman Refused To Lend Her Car To Her Roommate’s Boyfriend, And Now He’s Blaming Her For “Ruining His Future”

Not everything needs to be shared with a roommate.

This woman talks about her roommate whose boyfriend has basically moved in without contributing.

He asked to borrow her car for a job interview, but she didn’t let him borrow it.

Now she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not letting my roommates boyfriend use my car, even though it made him miss a job interview? I (25F) share an apartment with my roommate, Jess (24F). We generally get along okay, but she started dating this guy Kyle a few months ago, and he’s been around constantly.

This woman started getting annoyed by Kyle’s presence in their apartment.

He doesn’t live here officially, but he’s here 5 to 6 nights a week. He eats our food, uses our stuff, and never really contributes to anything. It’s annoying. But I’ve tolerated it to keep the peace.

Kyle asked to borrow her car for a job interview.

I own a car, which I use for work, errands, and occasional weekend trips. Jess doesn’t have a car, and neither does Kyle. Last week, Kyle asked me very last minute if he could borrow my car. He was going to drive it to a job interview.

She refused, saying she had a doctor’s appointment.

I asked a few questions: Where it was, how far, how long he’d need it. It turned out he needed it during a time I’d already told Jess I had a doctor’s appointment across town. So, I said, “Sorry, I needed it, and I couldn’t change my appointment.”

He called her selfish.

He got annoyed and said I was being selfish. That I was ruining his shot at a “better life.” Jess backed him up, saying I could Uber to the doctor “just this once” because his interview was more important than my check-up.

Both Jess and Kyle gave her the cold treatment

I said no, I’m not comfortable lending my car to someone I barely know, especially not for a time I already need it. I don’t owe him that. They both sulked and gave me the cold shoulder for days.

Kyle apparently missed the interview because “he couldn’t find a ride” and is now blaming me for “ruining his future.”

Now, she feels bad.

I feel a little bad because I could have changed my appointment if I really wanted to. But also, it’s my car and my schedule. And I don’t think I should have to upend my plans for someone who doesn’t even live here. AITA?

She is under no obligation to let her roommate’s boyfriend borrow her car, especially when she needs it. He can find his own ride or by his own car.

Some people can’t accept a “no” and start blaming everyone else.

