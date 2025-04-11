Employee Was Talking To A Fellow Coworker Instead Of Working, But Another Employee Regrets Bringing Up This Situation To Their Boss Because It Got The Talkers In Trouble

Some people like to talk, but talking a lot can be really distracting and waste a lot of time especially if you’re at work and need to be be, you know, working!

In today’s story, one woman shared that one of her coworkers is very talkative.

She doesn’t have a problem with this, but she sometimes needs the coworker’s help and can’t get that help if the coworker is talking.

She thinks she might’ve handled the situation poorly.

Let’s find out what happened.

AITA for accidentally getting my coworker into trouble? Hi, everyone! So, the situation is this: On Tuesday at work, I (25F) got to work at 1 PM, and my coworker was already on lunch. She (Lily) (21F) gets back sometime before 2 PM. Long story short, before she gets off work at 4, she literally was not able to help me with anything because a Team Lead (Ray) (35M) comes over and is talking to her and generally distracting her.

Lily knows she talks a lot.

Now, my coworker self admittedly knows that she talks to much at work and its well known. She and everyone else says,”If someone is talking to her, she will talk all day” So, I’m annoyed that I didn’t get any help before she left. The next day I tell MY teamlead (30+F) : “Hey, someone really needs to talk to Ray (Fake Name) about not coming to different departments and distracting people because Lily (Fake Name) wasn’t able to help me at all from the time she got back from lunch until she left at 4 PM because he was over around here generally just distracting her.”

The team lead talked to Lily instead of Ray.

My team lead pretty much says, yes Ray is wrong but Lily is a grown woman who should know by now not to let herself get distracted like that. So, my team lead ends up talking to Lily, pretty much getting onto her, even though I had asked her specifically not to mention it to Lily since my problem wasn’t with her. I figure this out because now Lily has blocked me everywhere and ignored me that day at work.

She regrets talking to the team lead about Lily.

I asked my team lead about it and she pretty much says that she got onto Lily because what I told her wasn’t anywhere near the first time she’d heard that Lily “talks too much instead of working” and they she had already spoken to Lily about that several times. So, am I the jerk for talking to my team lead about it in the first place? I feel like I could be, since Lily did get into trouble even though I didn’t mean for her to. I feel pretty bad, and I’m also not sure if I should even say anything to Lily or if I should leave it alone unless she comes to me.

It’s hard to say whether Lily is the problem or Ray is the problem, but if Lily is talking instead of working, that is a problem.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, what did she expect to happen?

She was being passive aggressive.

Everyone messed up.

Lily needs to do her job.

Perhaps they don’t need to talk to each other to get their work done.

Everyone needs to talk less and work more.

That would solve the problem.

